Zoombezi Bay becomes ZOMBIEzi Bay

Beginning this weekend, the Columbus Zoo’s Zoombezi Bay will transform into ZOMBIEzi Bay, a

Photo courtesy of Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Halloween-themed experience featuring four haunted houses, two scare zones, specialty rides and more.

ZOMBIEzi Bay is an evolution out of Zoombezi’s previous Boo at the Zoo events. That annual tradition, which will continue in addition to ZOMBIEzi Bay, gives families and children the opportunity to experience mild scares and thrills. ZOMBIEzi Bay, though, will offer teens and adults a more immersive and vigorous thrill experience.

“We are extremely excited to kick off the inaugural season of ZOMBIEzi Bay,” says Anthony Sabo, vice president of waterpark operations and guest services at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and Zoombezi Bay. “This event has been years in the making, and we are proud to see the finished product come together. It is always our goal to discover new ways to connect with our guests and offer our community different experiences.”

ZOMBIEzi bay comes with themed attractions featuring unique scare elements, such as the Catacomb and Eternal Darkness haunted houses, a research laboratory gone wrong simulation, and an apocalyptic zombie scare zone.

Separating ZOMBIEzi Bay from many other haunted attractions in central Ohio will be a number of rides. The six amusement rides include a classic wooden roller coaster and a 50-foot-tall drop tower.

The attractions are presented by Boneyard Productions International, which brings more than 25 years of experience in creating haunted houses and escape rooms to the zoo’s Halloween experience.

The event will additionally feature a Craft Beer and Food Festival with more than 60 craft beers, ciders and hard seltzers as well as 20 seasonally-themed food items including Darkness Nachos and Violet Margaritas. Guests may pre-purchase a six-item tasting card online or at any participating food service location within the park.

ZOMBIEzi Bay scarers will be present throughout the park and guest should be prepared for scares even when not inside the haunted houses or other attractions. Strobe lights, loud sounds and fog will also be used throughout the park to contribute to the Halloween atmosphere.

ZOMBIEzi Bay opens Sept. 17 and runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights through Oct. 31, with additional Thursday hours on Oct. 14, 21 and 28. Hours are 6 p.m.-10 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays and 6 p.m.-midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Admission is $28.99 for all September dates and for Thursdays and Sundays in October. Tickets are $32.99 for any Friday or Saturday in October. Parking is $10.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.