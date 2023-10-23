Your Guide to Highball Halloween 2023

Photo by Randall L. Schieber Highball 2017, Columbus, Ohio

Highball Halloween is back!

This season, the nation’s most elaborate costume party returns to the Short North Arts district on Saturday, October 28th. From 4-11:59 p.m., individuals of all ages are invited to enjoy various food and drink options and attend performances and costume contests throughout the night.

Performances

This year’s Highball entertainment includes exciting performances from Columbus-native DJ Pastel, national performers Anna and the Annadroids, Neo-Funk band MojoFlo, Virginia West and the West Family, and Columbus-based alt-rock band The Orphan The Poet.

The Short North Stage will also be showing Rocky Horror at 7:45 p.m. for lovers of the interactive, cult classic musical.

Costume Contests

Highball invites the most imaginative and bold costumes to compete in its Public Costume Contest in “Highball Horror Story,” “Life Imitates Art,” “Squad Goals” and “#What?” categories. Each category winner will receive a $100 check, and compete for an additional $100 for the best costume with “Highballers’ Choice.”

At 10 p.m., performer and drag queen Nina West hosts the Costume Couture Fashion Show, where seven designers are showcasing one out-of-this-world design to compete for the cash prize of $1000. This year’s designers include Andrew Shields, Annie Travis, Gerardo Encinas, Joan Madison, Que Jones and Steve Puhl Jr., Rachel Katz and Shelly Teed, and Shiree Houf.

Drinks

Drink tickets can be purchased for a $15 bundle of five drink tickets on the event day. Highball serves many drink options: beer, including VooDoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA, Bell’s Lager for the Lakes and Bell’s Oberon Eclipse; hard seltzers, including various flavors of New Belgium Fruit Smash; and, mixed drinks, including pumpkin toddy and apple orchard.

Tickets

Highball offers a variety of ticket options, including general admission, VIP and Spooky Suites.

General admission costs $20, and can be purchased any time through the event day. These tickets include access to the event’s food trucks, including Tacomania, Schmidt’s Sausage Truck, Flavor 91 and Graeter’s Ice Cream Truck. Groups can also purchase a four-pack of tickets at $70.

VIP tickets provide additional amenities, including 5 drink tickets, food from Local Cantina, custard from the Shake Shack, a private tented area and courtyard with full private bar and restroom access, and more. These limited tickets cost $90 and can be purchased through the event.

Highball also offers Spooky Suites tickets, which allow a group of up to 20 people to acquire a private lounge with a tented area and courtyard, 100 drink tickets, complimentary food, access to the Spooky Suites guests’ private bar and VIP party amenities, and indoor restroom access for $2500.

Proceeds of tickets go to the Short North Alliance and support the Short North Arts District.

Parking

Parking is offered at Goodale Garage, Vine St. Garage and North Lot on Goodale Street. Highball Halloween attendees purchasing tickets ahead of time get a four-hour parking extension at the Greater Columbus Convention Center with overnight parking until 10 a.m. on Sunday, October 29.

Not ready to go home?

Otherworld will be hosting its fourth annual Halloween Party, Ectoplasm, as the aftermath of this year’s Highball Halloween. The dancing extravaganza takes place from 10:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m., featuring all-local DJs including Lucas The Flow, Govan Jones, Bockoven and Fear & Love. The event is 21+ and requires a separate ticket purchase.

Jane Dimel is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.