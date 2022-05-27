World’s largest bounce house comes to Grove City in July

The Big Bounce America will bring its world-record-holding inflatables to central Ohio from Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17 as part of its 2022 tour.

The tour is known for its Guinness-certified world record holding inflatable, aptly-named the World’s Largest Bounce House. That towering, 32-foot-tall structure will cover 16,000 square feet at Grove City’s Murfin Fields during the central Ohio stop.

“We need more fun in the world!” says Josh Kinnersley, chief operating officer of The Big Bounce America. “After the times we’ve just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while. We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced.”

The bounce house contains various attractions such as slides, basketball hoops and ball pits. The brightly-colored structure also includes a stage at its center, with music performed by a DJ as well as family-friendly games, competitions and giveaways.

The event will feature three other inflatable attractions in addition to the World’s Biggest Bounce House: Sport Slam, a sports-themed bounce house with hoops, nets and balls; The Giant, a 900-foot-long obstacle course with a monster slide; and airSPACE, a space-themed bounce house filled with inflatable aliens and spaceships.

The Big Bounce America tour spans both the United States and Canada, beginning on May 28, with stops in different cities each weekend.

Tickets for the event start at $19, spanning up to three hours of entertainment with unlimited access offered to Sports Slam, The Giant and airSPACE. The World’s Biggest Bounce House requires a dedicated time slot.

For more information regarding The Big Bounce America and ticket details, visit www.thebigbounceamerica.com

Lauren Serge is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.