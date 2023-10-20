What’s New and Happening at COSI Fall 2023

What do Barbie and the Titanic have in common? If you haven’t been keeping up with COSI lately, you probably can’t think of much. Both are set to be featured as exhibits at COSI in the coming months, and you don’t want to miss your opportunity to take a deep dive and learn about these cultural icons.

Courtesy of COSI

Not Just a Pretty Face

The “Barbie You Can Be Anything: The Experience” exhibit – which is included with general admission – opened Wednesday, a little over two months since Barbie was released in theaters. Considering the movie made its mark as the biggest film of 2023, this exhibit is likely to be a popular attraction for any Barbie fan.

While Barbie dolls may have initially been intended for young girls, the box office success of the movie proves that all ages and genders can fall in love with Barbie. The movie – no spoilers – focuses on Barbie’s journey to discover her purpose and figure out who she is, which COSI brings to life for anyone else who wants to do some self-reflection.

According to the COSI website, the Barbie exhibit features a range of 11 different careers attendees can try out, including an airline pilot, a surfer, a robotics engineer and a wildlife photographer.

Have an interest outside of these careers? The exhibit has plenty of information to browse which details the more than 200 careers Barbie has had. Attendees can also journey back through time in Barbie history to discover the inspiration behind how Barbie’s founder, Ruth Handler created the doll.

The Barbie exhibit provides limitless opportunities for men, women and children alike to indulge in imaginative play, learn about powerful career women and celebrate the Barbie legacy.

Courtesy of COSI Titanic COSI

Reliving History

The Titanic has remained in the American cultural cannon since it was constructed more than a century ago, and the 1997 film has remained a hit since it broke box office records upon its initial release.

COSI is offering central Ohioans the opportunity to experience the wonder and tragedy of Titanicwith its upcoming exhibit, “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” which comes to COSI on March 9, 2024.

While you wait for the exhibit to open, there are plenty of things to get excited about. Titanic fans can enjoy perusing more than 350 recovered artifacts on display from the wreckage of the original ship, and take their time browsing the full-scale room recreations.

Step into the role of a Titanic passenger by clutching your replica boarding pass and conversing with other “passengers.” Visitors can immerse themselves in the full journey of Titanic from construction, to life on the ship, to the eventual sinking and recovery of Titanic.

Courtesy of COSI COSI bioluminescence

COSI Glows

Looking forward to experiencing the “science” side of COSI? Look no further than the American Museum of Natural History’s exhibit, “Creatures of Light: Nature’s Bioluminescence” opening Oct. 14.

Light isn’t something most people think about daily. We tend to take the power of light for granted, but without it – think about how disorienting a power outage is – our entire world turns upside down.

“Creatures of Light” takes a step back to observe the power bioluminescence, or light generated by living things. Explore how animals utilize light to attract a mate, draw in prey or protect themselves from predators.

Expand your knowledge of fireflies in the night sky, glowworms in mysterious caves, organisms in quiet lagoons and coral reefs in the deep sea. This exhibit is sure to keep your kids occupied for a few hours and you might learn a thing or two yourself.

Color Me Excited

Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of color in the “Nature of Color” exhibit presented by the American Museum of Natural History. COSI is hard at work setting up the exhibit, which doesn’t arrive until April 2024.

The exhibit is designed to teach viewers about the power color has and how it helps us make sense of the world. Step into color-themed rooms to discover how colors evoke different feelings, how animals utilize color and how color informs identity.

Whether you’re looking to occupy bored kids on a rainy day or a fresh date night idea, this exhibit is far from ordinary. “Paint” without the mess, go through interactive videos and play with mirrors to make your own light art in this interactive exhibit, perfect for all ages and curiosities.

Ava Huelskamp is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.