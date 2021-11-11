Several Columbus staples offering deals for service members

To honor America’s servicemen and women, events and special offers are planned in and around Columbus in observance of veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day.

National Veterans Memorial and Museum

11 a.m.-noon, Nov. 11

Columbus is home to the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, which has a ceremony planned on its grounds. It will feature remarks from former Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, General Les L. Lyles, retired U.S. Air Force and Memorial President and CEO Lt. General Michael Ferriter, U.S. Army veteran and Franklin County Commissioner Erica Crawley and U.S. Navy veteran and President of USAA, Wayne Peacock. Admission is free.

SUBSCRIBE TO WEEKENDSCENE FOR OUR WATCH. READ. EAT. SUGGESTIONS AND THE CHANCE TO WIN WEEKLY PRIZES!

Columbus Zoo

Noon-5 p.m., Nov. 11

The Zoo is offering free admission to service members and their immediate family members.

COSI

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Center of Science and Industry is giving $2 off per person in the immediate family of active, reserve and retired military members with the proper ID.

COTA

Nov. 11

COTA is waiving fares will for all veterans and active-duty service members.

Lime Scooters

Nov. 11

Veterans and active-duty service members can get a 25% discounted e-scooter ride from Lime Scooters with the promo code LIMEVETERANSDAY2021.

Westerville Veterans Memorial

11 a.m., Nov. 11

The city of Westerville is hosting a groundbreaking for its new Westerville Veterans Memorial at the Westerville Sports Complex (325 N. Cleveland Ave.). The event will include live music from Columbus Pipes and Drums and remarks from Westerville Mayor Kathy Cocuzzi and former assistant city manager Julie Colley.