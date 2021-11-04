Treat yourself: It's National Candy Day

Happy National Candy Day! Get your sweet tooth satisfied at one of these local confectionary establishments.

For lots of sugar with a side of nostalgia

Buckeye Candy Company

104 Granville St., Columbus, OH 43230

Buckeye Candy Company in Gahanna has all kinds of fun treats to satisfy the sweet tooth and whimsical mind. From classic candy bars to wacky-flavored novelties, Buckeye Candy specializes in imported and retro sweets. With the fun and eclectic collection of sweets, there’s always something new to try.

Buckeye Candy Company is open noon-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday-Monday.

Rocket Fizz

944 N. High St., Columbus

The Short North's Rocket Fizz carries more than 500 different kinds of bottled soda – such as Butter, Peanut Butter and Jelly, and Pickle flavors – plus more than 2,000 varieties of candy, including a massive selective of salt water taffy. That massive selection makes it a good bet everyone can find something sugary to enjoy.

Rocket Fizz is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

For chocolate classics

Eagle Family Candy

4590 North High St., Columbus

A Clintonville landmark since 1946, four generations of chocolatiers have made treats at Eagle Family Candy. It's an excellent place to get your Buckeye fix locally. Pick up a batch of the Ohio favorite to make game day extra sweet.

Eagle Family Candy is open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Colonial Candy

3620 N. High St. #105, Columbus

Caramel, cream and chocolate abound in Colonial Candy’s stock of Ben Heggy's Candy Company. Orders for the handcrafted and Ohio-made sweets from the Clintonville store are available for curbside pickup 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Saturday. and walk-in service is available 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Delivery is free noon-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Go big or go home

It'Sugar

121 Easton Town Center, Columbus

Looking for giant versions of your favorite candy bars? Look no further than It’Sugar. The national chain carries enormous versions of traditional treats such as 3-pound gummy worms and 1-pound Hershey’s chocolate bars. With novelty treats like gummy flower bouquets, 5-pound gummy bears, extra-long Twizzlers or 1-pound Reese’s cups, It’Sugar takes candy to new heights and wild sizes.

It’Sugar is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

