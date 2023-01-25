Scene Online | The NOW Massage Dublin open for business

The NOW Dublin is the perfect location for a relaxing escape in spite of its surroundings. The building is on a strip on Frantz Road, surrounded by corporate parks and neighborhoods. Yet, within the walls of The NOW, you will only hear the sounds of rolling waves and the voice of your massage therapist.

Every element of the experience is curated to give visitors a warm, comfortable, relaxing experience that allows the weight of the day’s stresses to slide off their backs. Natural wood benches, chairs and other features are complemented by soft, synthetic furs, which give off a cozy and welcoming vibe immediately upon entry.

The staff at The NOW Dublin aims to ensure that you have an experience that fits your exact needs. Visitors have the choice to select one of three massage experiences, each of which places a varying level of emphasis on balancing one’s energy and stretching out their body.

Massage therapists at The NOW are experienced professionals who can feel certain tense spots and shift their attention to working out all your kinks before your 50-minute massage is finished.

If they find that you have a certain area that requires attention, they will be sure to accommodate your needs and work it out, while giving tips (when asked) about how to avoid buildup in the same spot once you go back out into the world. They are keen to know where sensitive areas are and ask before your experience if there are any spots that you would rather not be touched or that they need to address gently.

The tables and rooms of The NOW are warm, and the experience as a whole can be described as such. Soft lighting, ambient sounds and warm oil of various scents subtly stimulate your senses without detracting from your focus on healing. There is an assortment of oils and natural substances that one can choose from, with each fulfilling key needs that enhance a visitor’s experience.

The NOW Dublin is merely the newest of multiple locations across the nation, and after an experience there, you will understand why its business model has helped the company expand this far east from its Los Angeles origin. The selections are easy to understand and affordable for the deep experience that The NOW offers.

Whether it’s your first time having a massage, or you are looking to try a new spot for your physical and spiritual healing needs, stop into The NOW Dublin for a seamless personalized session.

