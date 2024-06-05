The Memorial Tournament prepares for tee off

× Expand Photo Courtesy of the Memorial Tournament

Get your golf clubs ready and suntan on for a weekend showcasing some of the world’s best golfers competing in the Memorial Tournament. Presented by Workday, this annual tournament takes place at Muirfield Village Golf Club in downtown Dublin.

The Memorial Tournament commemorates the game of golf and the individuals devoted to the sport. Expect to see some of the best golfers in the world competing at one of the most challenging courses. Gates open June 3 and the first tournament round begins June 6, with the final tournament round ending on June 9.

Inspiration for the tournament began almost 50 years ago with the goal to honor past and present golfers. Since the first tournament in 1976, proceeds of the event go towards Central Ohio charities such as Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation. Total contributions have surpassed $52 million, with $37 million going towards Nationwide Children’s.

Who to look out for

The Memorial Tournament will be hosting 73 players, including six past winners and reigning Masters Champion, Scottie Scheffler. Past winners that will be participating in the tournament include 2022 winner Billy Horschel, 2013 winner Matt Kuchar and 2010 winner Justine Rose.

Look forward to watching players with Ohio connections along. Corey Conners graduated from Kent State University with a degree in mathematics before becoming the 2019 Valero Texas Open Champion. Similar to Conners, Mackenzie Hughes also attended Kent and graduated in 2013 with a degree in business management. Along with local players, look out for top 10 players: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schaffele, Roy McIlroy, Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa.

Fun off course

Aside from the excitement of returning winners, there are plenty of fun and engaging events throughout the course of the tournament. From mural walls perfect for selfies and a pavilion packed with food and drink options, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The Bogey Inn Party is returning for another year of fun and drinks.

The Memorial Tournament’s website, www.thememorialtournament.com can be reached on any device as a way to gain access to player information and links to current scores. Spectator Guides can be opened by scanning the QR Codes located at various places on the golf course.

For a more immersive experience, fans attending The Memorial Tournament can download the PGA TOUR’s official app to receive live updates and information on prime viewing spots. The app features a live map of the Muirfield Village Golf Club with course details to help navigate concessions and nearby restrooms.

