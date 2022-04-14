The Memorial Tournament Legends Luncheon raises $1.3 million for children's health

Pictured left to right: Tim Robinson (CEO, Nationwide Children’s Hospital), Julie Crenshaw, Ben Crenshaw (2022 Memorial Tournament honoree), Barbara Nicklaus, Jack Nicklaus, Kirt Walker (CEO, Nationwide), Jack Nicklaus II

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday hosted the 12th annual Legends Luncheon presented by Nationwide yesterday. The fundraiser highlights the alliance between the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation and Nationwide Children’s Hospital with all proceeds directly benefiting the young patients and families that Nationwide Children’s serves each day.

This year’s luncheon raised $1.3 million for the two organizations, aiming to support advances in pediatric care and research area of highest need. The 2022 amount brings the Luncheon’s 12-year total to more than $12 million.

The luncheon, held at the Ohio Union at The Ohio State University, included a conversation with Memorial Tournament Host and Founder Jack Nicklaus and 2022 Memorial Tournament Honoree and World Golf Hall of Fame member Ben Crenshaw. Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, Nationwide CEO Kirt Walker and his wife Cindy, and Nationwide Children’s CEO Tim Robinson and his wife Jane served as executive chairs for the event.

The event also saw the presentation of the Nicklaus Youth Spirit Award, which is given annually to a patient or family who in some way has demonstrated a strong, driving spirit in overcoming obstacles, an unwavering optimistic outlook, and a strong conviction for their connection to Nationwide Children’s.

This year Jack and Barbara Nicklaus presented the Nicklaus Youth Spirit Award to Nationwide Children’s patient champion Neil Taylor, 16, from Dublin, Ohio.

Neil was diagnosed with mixed phenotype acute leukemia on January 11, 2019, after being sick for several weeks with what was thought to be a stubborn virus that would not go away. This diagnosis, a rare type of leukemia, was devastating to Neil and his family.

“I was shocked that something like this could happen to my healthy boy – a boy who had just played basketball and had been running around with friends days before,” says Kelly Taylor, Neil’s mom.

Neil’s father, Benton Taylor, remembers feeling despair and anxiety that this disease was threatening the most precious thing in the family members’ lives, but he had hope that Neil’s strength and the best doctors and nurses would help him through this challenge.

Throughout his treatment, Neil remained positive, although he faced several rare side effects, including kidney and gastrointestinal complications, red man syndrome and he inexplicably lost the ability to walk early on in his fight.

Neil has completed his chemo treatments and is participating in “normal” activities again. He enjoys spending time with friends, playing video games and watching his favorite shows. Neil is an entertainer with a great sense of humor, laughing and joking with hospital staff every time he is admitted or when he must visit the emergency room.

Neil was in treatment for over two years, but he has worked hard to regain mobility and get healthy again, all while keeping his sense of humor. He loves telling stories and jokes to any audience and wants to help other kids going through the same thing or facing similar challenges.

“We are so lucky to live near Nationwide Children’s Hospital, such a fantastic facility with so many skilled physicians and nurses and support staff,” Kelly says. “We know that Neil is receiving the best treatment and that everyone involved in his care works hard to resolve issues and keep him healthy.”

The 2022 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is scheduled for May 30-June 5 at Muirfield Village Golf Club. To purchase admission, call 877-682-2343 or visit www.memorialbadges.com. Kids 18 and under can attend the Tournament for free with a ticketed adult. Daily practice round tickets for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are also available. The cost is $45 and they are valid for all three practice-round days.

For more information about the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, please visit www.thememorialtournament.com.