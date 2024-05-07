The Greatest Show on Earth returns to the stage

For the first time since 2017, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® circus is returning to Columbus. The show was completely reimagined during its seven-year hiatus, with the show’s revamp now including all human acts.

The show is coming to town for Mother’s Day Weekend, with performances at the Schottenstein Center May 10-12. In addition to its jaw-dropping acrobatics, Maria Jose Dominquez Pontigo, a mother on tour, can attest that this show is a celebration of motherhood.

Pontigo performs on the high wire with her entire family. Her family has a rich history in the circus spanning multiple generations, and like her children, she grew up in the circus. This childhood is a unique one, but Pontigo is ecstatic that her family can experience it the way she did.

“They have the best childhood, because they grow up with The Greatest Show on Earth,” Pontigo says. “It’s a magical experience.”

Life in the circus allows performers to learn different languages and cultures as they travel, and circus mothers can be with their children consistently as they tour together.

Pontigo also emphasizes the impact of children watching their parents perform and how it fosters a sense of pride. As a high wire performer, Pontigo performs one of the most dangerous circus acts. The wire is no wider than a dime, and this year, Pontigo and her family have raised the stakes with their performance.

The family performs on a triangular highwire, which consists of three, half-inch thick highwires all connected in a triangular formation. On this wire, the artists exhibit thrilling feats, from riding bikes to jumping over shoulders. Although the highwire is a traditional circus act, there’s nothing ordinary about this performance.

The show has a mix of tradition and innovation, bringing something for all generations to enjoy. This year, there are more than 50 traditional acts, but there are also many new technological factors in play. The performance is formatted to be a 360-degree show, with screens and projections all throughout the venue allowing audiences to enjoy every aspect of the performance.

With fast transitions, new music and a constant live stream of each act projected, the new technology ensures audiences will be engaged during each second of the two-hour performance.

“We pay for a ticket, and we forget about everything that happens in the real world,” Pontigo says.

This magical escape from reality is what Ringling seeks to bring back to families with its new show. From acrobatics, to musical numbers, to eye-popping special effects, this show consisting of 75 performers, is one for any age to enjoy.

“We have families doing family entertainment,” Pontigo says. “What a better way to celebrate Mother’s Day than to come to The Greatest Show on Earth with their kids?”

