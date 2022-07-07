The first physical Amazon clothing store in Ohio is set to open at Easton Town Center

Courtesy of Amazon

Digital superstore Amazon will soon have a physical presence in central Ohio. The brand will open its second Amazon Style location later this year at Easton Town Center, the first in Ohio.

The first Amazon Style location opened in Los Angeles in May. The move furthered the brand’s brick-and-mortar developments, which already includes experiments with pickup sites and grocery stores.

“We’re delighted to be part of the Columbus community and offer customers a new and innovative way to shop their favorite looks from Amazon in person,” says Monica Ravi, director of operations for Amazon Style, in a press release.

Amazon Style won’t be the same as a typical clothing store though. Like the brand’s website, the store will focus on simplifying the process and eliminating unpleasant aspects of the experience.

The concept uses an app to streamline its processes, with the aim of reducing clutter and bringing simplicity to clothes shopping. Fitting room availability, instant size requests other features are all centralized in the store’s app. Customers can scan QR codes on item tags and then select select color and size to send items to fitting rooms or directly to checkout. Within the checkout rooms, touchscreens allow shoppers to request additional items or other sizes and rate items.

Additionally, machine algorithms will take into consideration individual preferences and styles to recommend further clothing choices and options while shopping. This may come in handy when browsing for similar looks or when preferred items are sold out or unavailable.

Amazon expects the store’s technology to help avoid messiness in store, customers waiting in line with stacks of clothes in their hands and staff issues.

Sophia Tobias is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.