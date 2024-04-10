The Buckeyes Return to the Shoe

Dig out your scarlet and gray – it’s time to play some football. Saturday, April 13, OSU will hold the 2024 Spring Game at the Ohio Stadium. With a move to network television and multiple starting positions remaining unclaimed, this annual scrimmage will be one to tune in for.

For the first time in history, the spring game is being broadcast on network television. If you can’t snag a spot in the Shoe, you can catch the game on Fox at 12 p.m.. You can also listen in on the Ohio State Sports Radio Network on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

What to watch for

This year, there are a few players and positions to keep an eye on.

Although former Kansas quarterback, Will Howard, is expected to claim the starting quarterback this season, the possibility remains strong that another Buckeye will snag the spot. Will Devin Brown find redemption after his Cotton Bowl demise, or will Lincoln Kienholz or Julian Sayin prove to provide a new spark to the offense? Although the starting position will be far from certain after this game, Saturday will be very enlightening for the battle for QB.

With Marvin Harrison Jr. entering the draft, the Buckeyes will feel the effects of his departure. However, freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith will be one to watch as the team rebuilds in Harrison’s absence. As the No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the 2024 recruiting class, Smith has potential to make a name for himself this season.

Cade Stover’s departure leaves the starting tight end position up for grabs, and Gee Scott Jr. and Jelani Thurman are names to look out for in this battle. However, Ohio University transfer Will Kacmarek is also a contender for this unclaimed role.

A shocking addition to Ohio State’s roster was Caleb Downs, who transferred from Alabama. The impact of this powerful new safety within the Buckeye defense will certainly be something to look out for this Saturday.

2024 Football Schedule

Aug. 31 – Southern Mississippi Sept. 7 – Western Michigan Sept. 14 – Off Sept. 21 – Marshall Sept. 28 – at Michigan State Oct. 5 – Iowa Oct. 12 – at Oregon Oct. 19 – Off Oct. 26 – Nebraska Nov. 2 – at Penn State Nov. 9 – Purdue Nov. 16 – at Northwestern Nov. 23 – Indiana Nov. 30 – Michigan

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.