The best Christmas light displays in Columbus

If you have guests coming for the holidays and you’re looking to feel the Christmas spirit around town, here are our choices for light displays that will wow your visitors.

Photo courtesy of Amy Weimer Photography Butch Bando's Fantasy of Lights

Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights

Nov. 17-Jan. 1

3311 S. Old State Rd., Delaware

Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights is a family-owned and operated light show that has become a staple of central Ohio’s annual festivities. Butch Bando’s lights are perfect for cold winter evenings since you get the full experience without ever leaving your car. Fantasy of Lights is open daily with the option to purchase tickets online or at the gates. Weekday tickets are discounted at $20 per vehicle while Friday-Sunday cost $30 for entry. www.butchbandosfantasyoflights.com

Photo courtesy of Grahm S. Jones Wildlights 2020

Wildlights at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium

Nov. 17-Jan. 7, Powell

4850 W. Powell Rd.

The Zoo’s Wildlights are known for stunning light displays and holiday festivities. With millions of LED lights and jaw-dropping displays, the Wildlights are a great way to spend an evening with friends and family. Wildlights are open Sunday-Thursday from 5-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 5-10 p.m. Wildlights tickets are included with Zoo admission and memberships, and daily admission is available for purchase. www.columbuszoo.org/wildlights

Conservatory Aglow

Nov. 18-Jan. 7

1777 E. Broad St.

The Franklin Park Conservatory transforms into an evening light show from 5-9 p.m. daily and 5-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. At Conservatory Aglow, expect to see stunning light shows and holiday displays in every garden. www.fpconservatory.org/exhibitions/conservatory-aglow

Columbus Commons Holiday Lights

Nov. 17-Jan. 1

160 S. High St.

The Columbus Commons holiday lights are perfect for an evening in the city with friends and family. The lights can be seen daily from 5-11 p.m. with parking available in the Columbus Commons garages. The festivities include 400,000 LED lights with plenty of fun displays and events throughout the month of December. www.columbuscommons.org/events/holiday-lights/

Holiday Lights at Easton

Nov. 20-Jan. 3

160 Easton Town Center

For more than 20 years, Easton has been illuminated with millions of lights and fantastic displays each year. From the 50-foot holiday tree to Christmas carolers at Station Building, there are plenty of lights and events to put you into the holiday spirit.

Lucy Depp Park Light Show

Nov. 24-Jan. 5

9360 Frabell Dr., Powell

The Lucy Depp Christmas lights is a drive-through ½ mile loop that consists of more than 80,000 pixel lights. Owned and operated by the Lucy Depp Park community, this light show is open to the public Sunday-Thursday from dusk to 10 p.m., and Friday-Saturday from dusk to 11 p.m. www.ldplights.com

Amber Phipps is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.