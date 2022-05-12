Summer reading program returns to the library June 1

Courtesy of the Columbus Metropolitan Library

Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML) will launch its Summer Reading Challenge on Wednesday, June 1 and conclude the program on Sunday, July 31.

Summer Reading Challenge is CML’s signature program to keep young readers from losing critical literacy skills during the summer months. Loss of these skills is often referred to as summer slide and places children at a distinct learning disadvantage once school begins again in the fall.

The reading program is part of a busy summer for the library, including events in its Carnegie Author Series. A June 13 event with prolific author James Patterson, announced earlier this week, sold out within hours.

For the Summer Reading Challenge, customers of all ages can sign up starting Wednesday, June 1, in one of three ways:

Online at columbuslibrary.org/summerreading

By downloading the free READsquared app from the App Store or Google Play

Stopping by any of CML’s 23 locations

Participants will need a CML library card in order to participate this year. Signing up is free and easy.

Once signed up, customers will track their progress as they read for 15 minutes a day for 30 days to earn prizes and raffle entries to win even more prizes.

“This pandemic has deeply impacted our young minds and their ability to learn,” says CML Public Services Director Kathy Shahbodaghi. “Helping them get back on track starts with books and reading. This is especially critical during the out-of-school months.”

After being online only the last two years due to the pandemic, CML’s 2022 Summer Reading Challenge will once again offer in-person programs and events, including three performances by musician and Pete the Cat author Eric Litwin:

Friday, June 3Hilltop Branch | 11 a.m.511 S. Hague Ave.

Karl Road Branch | 4 p.m.5590 Karl Rd.

Saturday, June 4Main Library | 11:15 a.m.96 S. Grant Ave.

Saturday, June 4 will also mark the return of CML’s in-person Summer Reading Challenge kickoff celebration at Main Library. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m., customers of all ages are invited for family fun, including an Eric Litwin performance at 11:15 a.m. and Bring the Farm to You at 12 p.m., plus games, activities, music and refreshments.