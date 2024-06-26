Summer cinema under the stars

If you’re craving a movie night but can’t resist that summer breeze, we’ve got the perfect evening activity for you. This season, Columbus has an array of free outdoor summer screenings, whether you’re craving a throwback flick or your new favorite rom com, you can find it at one of Columbus’s outdoor offerings.
1999 Movie Rewind
Easton Town Center
Catch your favorite movies from 1999 on Easton Town Square. Family activities and entertainment begins at 6 p.m., with showtime starting at 9 p.m.
June 28 – Toy Story 2
July 26 – Tarzan
August 23 – 10 Things I Hate About You
September 20 – The Mummy
October 11 – The Sixth Sense
Genoa Park
Columbus’s 21+ Outdoor Movie Series is truly a cinema experience like no other. Alongside your favorite movie, enjoy local food trucks, a bar and a DJ before the flick begins. Each event features rotating Ohio craft brews and local food with the Columbus skyline as a backdrop, making it the perfect way to soak in the city this summer. Grab your tickets now, this event sells fast!
Thursday, June 20, 2024: Step Brothers (sold out)
Thursday, June 27, 2024: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (sold out)
Thursday, July 11, 2024: Bad Boys
Thursday, July 25, 2024: Knives Out (sold out)
Thursday, August 1, 2024: Bridesmaids (sold out)
Thursday, August 22, 2024: Fight Club (sold out)
Thursday, September 5, 2024: Dodgeball
Thursday, September 12, 2024: The Princess Diaries
Thursday, September 26, 2024: Good Will Hunting
Wednesday, October 9, 2024: Zombieland
Thursday, October 10, 2024: Jennifer’s Body
Friday, October 11, 2024: The Shining
Free Movie Nights at Columbus Commons
Columbus Commons
June 22
Grab your blankets and head downtown for a selection of family-friendly films at the Columbus Commons. Snack while you watch with offerings from Tortilla and Jeni’s, or feel free to bring your own food and non-alcoholic beverages.
Friday, July 12: Ratatouille
Friday, August 2: The Secret Lives of Pets
Saturday, September 7: Coco
Goodale Park
The Short North Civic Association is hosting free movie nights on the softball field in Goodale Park this summer. Screenings begin at dusk, and they will be featuring three movies this season.
Friday, July 19: Barbie
Friday, August 16: Serial Mom
Friday, September 20: Wonka
Topiary Park
From May through October on the fourth Friday of each month, enjoy evenings of entertainment under the stars at Topiary Park. Although the movies begin at dusk, come early for themed food trucks and free trivia.
Friday, June 28
Friday, July 26
Friday, August 23
Friday, September 27
Friday, October 25
Community outdoor movie nights
Upper Arlington Movies in the Park
- Thursday, June 14: Wonka
- Friday, July 12: Wish
- Friday, August 9: Trolls Band Together
- Wednesday, June 26: The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Wednesday, July 3: Field of Dreams
- Wednesday, July 17: The Little Mermaid
- Wednesday, July 24: The Grinch
- Wednesday July 31: Trolls
- Wednesday, August 7: Migration
- Wednesday, Oct. 5: RV
Cinema Under the Stars in Friendship Park
- Friday, July 19: Soul
- Friday, August 16: The Little Mermaid
Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.