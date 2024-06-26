Summer cinema under the stars

If you’re craving a movie night but can’t resist that summer breeze, we’ve got the perfect evening activity for you. This season, Columbus has an array of free outdoor summer screenings, whether you’re craving a throwback flick or your new favorite rom com, you can find it at one of Columbus’s outdoor offerings.

1999 Movie Rewind

Easton Town Center

Catch your favorite movies from 1999 on Easton Town Square. Family activities and entertainment begins at 6 p.m., with showtime starting at 9 p.m.

June 28 – Toy Story 2

July 26 – Tarzan

August 23 – 10 Things I Hate About You

September 20 – The Mummy

October 11 – The Sixth Sense

Nightlight 614

Genoa Park

Columbus’s 21+ Outdoor Movie Series is truly a cinema experience like no other. Alongside your favorite movie, enjoy local food trucks, a bar and a DJ before the flick begins. Each event features rotating Ohio craft brews and local food with the Columbus skyline as a backdrop, making it the perfect way to soak in the city this summer. Grab your tickets now, this event sells fast!

Thursday, June 20, 2024: Step Brothers (sold out)

Thursday, June 27, 2024: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (sold out)

Thursday, July 11, 2024: Bad Boys

Thursday, July 25, 2024: Knives Out (sold out)

Thursday, August 1, 2024: Bridesmaids (sold out)

Thursday, August 22, 2024: Fight Club (sold out)

Thursday, September 5, 2024: Dodgeball

Thursday, September 12, 2024: The Princess Diaries

Thursday, September 26, 2024: Good Will Hunting

Wednesday, October 9, 2024: Zombieland

Thursday, October 10, 2024: Jennifer’s Body

Friday, October 11, 2024: The Shining

Free Movie Nights at Columbus Commons

Columbus Commons

June 22

Grab your blankets and head downtown for a selection of family-friendly films at the Columbus Commons. Snack while you watch with offerings from Tortilla and Jeni’s, or feel free to bring your own food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Friday, July 12: Ratatouille

Friday, August 2: The Secret Lives of Pets

Saturday, September 7: Coco

Screen on the Green

Goodale Park

The Short North Civic Association is hosting free movie nights on the softball field in Goodale Park this summer. Screenings begin at dusk, and they will be featuring three movies this season.

Friday, July 19: Barbie

Friday, August 16: Serial Mom

Friday, September 20: Wonka

Movie Nights at Topiary Park

Topiary Park

From May through October on the fourth Friday of each month, enjoy evenings of entertainment under the stars at Topiary Park. Although the movies begin at dusk, come early for themed food trucks and free trivia.

Friday, June 28

Friday, July 26

Friday, August 23

Friday, September 27

Friday, October 25

Community outdoor movie nights

Upper Arlington Movies in the Park

Thursday, June 14: Wonka

Friday, July 12: Wish

Friday, August 9: Trolls Band Together

Grove City Movies in the Park

Wednesday, June 26: The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Wednesday, July 3: Field of Dreams

Wednesday, July 17: The Little Mermaid

Wednesday, July 24: The Grinch

Wednesday July 31: Trolls

Wednesday, August 7: Migration

Wednesday, Oct. 5: RV

Cinema Under the Stars in Friendship Park

Friday, July 19: Soul

Friday, August 16: The Little Mermaid

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.