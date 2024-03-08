St. Patrick's Day Delights

Why travel all the way to Europe when you can find a weekend full of Irish celebrations just a drive away? Here's what Dublin, Ohio has to offer for St. Patrick's Day weekend!

Columbus Running Company's Lucky Leprechaun

March 14

Columbus Running Company is partnering with New Balance and Nocterra Brewing for its free St. Patrick's Day pub run. Grab your green and head to Columbus Running Company at 141 Greenside St. for a kickoff training run for the AEP Ohio Columbus 10K. If you're lucky, you can win prizes at the finish line!

Downtown Dublin St. Paddy's Day Pub Crawl

March 16

Crawl with your fellow leprechauns as you hop between Bridge Park and Historic Dublin. Get lucky with food and drink specials from your favorite Dublin bars and restaurants, from Market Bar to Dublin Village Tavern. If you complete five or more stops on your crawl passports, you'll qualify for a chance to win the Pot O' Gold Grand Prize Package!

Crawl safely: From March 8-18, receive up to $10 off of your Lyft ride for trips within 10 miles of Bridge Park with the code DUBSPD24. More info here.

St. Patrick's Day at Fado Pub & Kitchen

March 9, 16 and 17

Bridge Park's Irish Pub, Fado Pub & Kitchen, will be hosting live music, pouring pints and providing endless Irish entertainment on St. Patrick's Day weekend. For three days, the pub will have a lineup of musical guests to jig the days away.

Saturday, March 9th: Celebrate after the City of Dublin St. Patrick's Day parade.

Doors open at 9 a.m.

$10 cover from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m., $20 starts at noon (includes a $20 gift card for use 3/18 and after)

Music lineup:

9 a.m.: Dogwood Road

1 p.m.: The Mclans

6 p.m.: The Pints

Saturday, March 16th: Downtown Dublin St. Paddy's Day Pub Crawl

Doors open at 10 a.m.

$10 cover starts at 3 p.m. (includes a $20 gift card for use 3/18 and after)

Music lineup:

1 p.m.: The McIans

4 p.m.: Roscommon Sessions

7 p.m.: Dogwood Road

Sunday, March 17th: St. Patrick's Day at Fado

Doors open at 8 a.m.

$10 cover from 8 a.m.- 10 a.m., $20 starts at 10 a.m. (includes a $20 gift card for use 3/18 and after)

Music lineup:

9 a.m.: Dogwood Road

Noon: The McIans

5 p.m.: The WillowBea Mollys

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.