Dublin Irish Festival announces 2023 entertainment lineup

With today’s celebration of all things Irish, it's fitting that the Dublin Irish Festival announced its 2023 musical artist lineup. The three-day Irish festival is host to some premier local musical talent along with some traveling acts that are sure to impress. Below we examine some of this year’s top performers and what you can expect.
Red Hot Chili Pipers
The Red Hot Chili Pipers have a very unique sound with a strong presence of bagpipes,
Courtesy of the Red Hot Chili Pipers
Red Hot Chili Pipers perform on stage.
drums and a Scottish flare. These talented musicians from Scotland and across the globe have racked up several champion titles sporting impressive credentials. They have coined their fusion of traditional Scottish music and classic rock with the phrase ‘bagrock.’ The Chili's are known for their feel-good music which appeals to all ages and to people all over the world.
Gaelic Storm
Gaelic Storm has built a loyal following as diverse as the band’s musical performances all over the country for the past two decades. The group straddles the line between tradition and innovation, infusing traditional Celtic music with modern influences, and updating the genre for the next generation of fans.
Socks in the Frying Pan
Courtesy of Socks in the Frying Pan website
Socks in the Frying Pan
Socks in the Frying Pan has quickly become one of the most sought-after Irish music
groups in the world today. The band has made stops in 46 states, performing for presidents and awing audiences across the globe. The band has headlined all of America’s greatest Irish festivals and will be one of the premier acts at this year’s Dublin Irish Festival.
Goitse
Goitse, a quintet formed in the halls of the famous Limerick’s Irish World Academy, is bringing its distinct sound to the Dublin Irish Festival this year. The quality of compositions combined with traditional tunes from the countryside of Ireland make each performance unique. What Irish Music Magazine calls “Music that’s brimming with energy and creative zeal.”
JigJam
Courtesy of JigJam website
JigJam
Hailing from the midlands of Ireland, JigJam blends the best of traditional Irish music with Bluegrass and Americana in a new genre which has been branded as ‘I-Grass’ (Irish influenced Bluegrass). A reflection of growing up immersed in traditional Irish music, the group’s work has been influenced by American Folk music to create a truly unique sound.
Other Notable Acts
- Dervish
- String Sisters
- Old Blind Dogs
- Young Dubliners
- Scythian
- Talisk
- Sliabh Notes
- Uncle Bard and the Dirty Bastards
- Three Flew West
- Drowsy Lads
- The Fitzgeralds
- Tempest
All acts can be found online at www.dulbinirishfestival.org
Aaron Gilliam is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.