Scene Online | COSI opens long-awaited King Tut exhibit

King Tut death mask at COSI King Tut's death mask at COSI

To travel to ancient Egypt, look no further than the second floor of COSI for its new exhibit Tutankhamun: His Tomb which will open for the public this Saturday, March 18.

Showcasing over 1,000 artifacts, visitors can get up close and personal with replicas of the actual items found when Howard Carter excavated King Tutankhamun’s tomb over 100 years ago.

This winding exhibit starts with a lobby-like space that shares information about Carter’s journey to excavate the tomb and a brief timeline of ancient Egypt events. Visitors then step into a room where they are met with a video before they go deeper and deeper into the tomb.

The following three rooms represent different parts of the tomb – everything from the antechamber and treasury to the coffin chamber – with items placed in a way to recreate how it looked back in 1922.

King Tut at COSI Entrance to King Tut exhibit at COSI.

Deeper into the exhibit the artifacts shine under the bright display lights all around as they are put into display cases and tables for visitors to get a closer look at.

Display plaques allow visitors to look – or listen via an audio guided tour – and learn more about artifacts such as the layers of sarcophagi used to encase the mummies and the canopic jars that held organs.

Chariot at King Tut's tomb at COSI Gold Chariot from King Tut's tomb at COSI.

With so many artifacts, there are a few unique items that catch the eye such as a golden chariot surrounded by shields on a sandy plain and Tut’s death mask held up on a pedestal. If you look at the mask closely, you may even be able to spot which ear is bigger than the other.

Interactive displays and activities may also be stationed around the exhibit, and you may get the chance to learn about mummified hotdogs or hold some insects that could survive a nuclear blast. If you are eager to get your fix of COSI fun, check out this video about DNA and memory from COSI president, Dr. B!

Even though tickets for this weekend have already sold out, there is still a chance to go as this exhibit will remain open until September 4. Get your tickets, and bring your headphones with a 3.5mm jack for the audio tour so you can enjoy your trip to ancient Egypt.

