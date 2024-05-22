Savor the summer with local food festivals

Columbus is a hub for good grub, but the summer is when this food city truly shines. This summer, the city is heating up with food festivals to satisfy your appetite all summer. Whether you’re a wine connoisseur, an ice cream enthusiast or a bit of everything in between, Columbus boasts an impressive array of food festivals for any and all foodies.

Jeni’s Strawberry Jam

May 25-26

Land-Grant Brewing Company

Celebrate the Ohio strawberry season at Land Grant with Jeni’s annual Strawberry Jam. Headlining the fruity festival are Jeni’s Strawberry Buttermilk Ice Cream, Hirsch Fruit Farm’s hand-picked strawberries, Land-Grant Brewing Company’s new Strawberry Rhubarb Ale and Fox in the Snow’s famous Strawberry Shortcake. The festival also includes a lineup of entertainment on both Saturday and Sunday, from jazz performances to kid’s rock n’ roll bands.

Columbus Summer Wine Festival

June 8

McFerson Commons

Taste an array of wines at Columbus Summer Wine Festival, from highly-rated pours to brands new to the scene. Guests can sample more than 30 different wines, and while they sip, they can peruse through more than 40 vendors from the Front Street Flea.

Columbus Food Truck Festival

July 12-13

Scioto Peninsula

The Columbus Food Truck Festival returns to Downtown Columbus for its 13th year with the city’s best food on wheels. More than 100,000 people flock to this festival each year for more than 50 food trucks, live music an array of local artists and retailers and more!

BONUS: Columbus Food Truck Festival will offer double the fun this year, with the second event taking place at Hilliard’s Franklin County Fairgrounds, August 17 from 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Jazz & Rib Fest

July 19-21

Bicentennial Park

This annual festival combines soulful tunes with delicious barbecue for a weekend that has become a staple to Columbus summers. Enjoy more than 15 different rib vendors from around town while enjoying your favorite local sounds all weekend long.

Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival

Aug. 8-10,

Huber Park, Reynoldsburg

Head to the birthplace of the tomato for a food festival that has been a tradition for more than 50 years. The Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival includes entertainment such as live performances and carnival rides, tomato wars, a spaghetti eating contest and plenty more tomato-centric festivities.

Obetz Zucchinifest

Aug. 30- Sept. 2

Fortress Obetz

This four-day festival is a celebration packed with entertainment, rides and all things zucchini. Enjoy concerts, fair rides, car shows and astonishing range of zucchini dishes. From zucchini egg rolls to zucchini mini donuts, you can find this summer squash in every form imaginable at the Obetz Zucchinifest.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.