Review: Indie-pop group Bleachers performs sold out show at KEMBA Live!

Jack Antonoff, frontman of the indie pop-rock group Bleachers, has come a long way since his time playing bass in his former group - early 2010s hit makers, fun.

While he has grown into adulthood - getting married and producing for prominent names such as Taylor Swift and Lorde, he still carries that playful spirit fans and colleagues adore.

This demeanor was displayed during a sold-out show at Columbus’ KEMBA Live! in early June, following the release of Bleachers' self-titled album in March.

While their newest album still carries that signature Antonoff sound, there are some slower, more personal songs mixed in giving depth.

Performing live, he danced around the outdoor stage, moving his body with overflowing energy and passion. He appeared to be enjoying himself so much that it was impossible not to smile back.

Antonoff frequently engaged with the crowd. Early to midway through the set, he pointed towards a fan who he recognized from an earlier stop in Cleveland and invited him onstage. After some fun banter and guitar playing, the fan crowd surfed as venue security unsuccessfully tried to grab him.

Expand Maisie Fitzmaurice

The young crowd was delighted, laughing and cheering through the whole ordeal. Antonoff stops singing for a moment to address the fan, “Are you ok? Give a thumbs up if you’re ok.” A single thumb emerged from the crowd, he smiled and continued to perform.

The musicians supporting Antonoff played with just as much energy and passion – most notably the saxophone players. The crowd ate it up, whether in the pit or on the lawn, they danced and sang along to every word.

Antonoff changed up the lyrics here and there while performing a cover of Tom Wait’s “Jersey Girl” (Bleachers originated in New Jersey) making references to I-71 and changing “take my baby to the carnival” to “take my baby to the LC Express KEMBA,” a hilarious nod to the venue’s name changes over past years.

Expand Maisie Fitzmaurice

As if the concert didn’t already feel like the joys of summer camp, Antoff guided the crowd into a rollercoaster movement right before playing their hit, “Rollercoaster.”

This tour has really put Bleacher’s talent and musicality front and center, setting them apart from other similar pop-indie groups and impressing any snobs who find the music style too shallow and mainstream.

If nothing else, it was a summer show at its best, a blast.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.