Review: Funk Artist Sinkane Tours with Black Violin

“This is a place you can really find yourself” – Sinkane on living in and revisiting Columbus

Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab (Sinkane) makes the kind of music that makes you want to turn and hug the person closest to you.

Gallab has been releasing music under his stage name, Sinkane, since the late 2000s/early 2010s. His style spans many genres including funk, Afrobeats, disco, pop, soul, jazz, alternative rock and pop.

He attributes this variety to where he has lived and traveled during his life.

Sinkane is of Sudanese descent. He was born in London, spent some time in Sudan, and later was raised in Columbus. He now resides in New York City when he isn’t touring.

“Being a foreigner in a foreign land has allowed me to be open-minded and curious about music. I am always excited to discover new things or meet people to work with,” he says.

His sound draws parallels with artists who have influenced him the most, including Pharoah Sanders, Parliament, Funkadelic, Sly Stone, Fela Kuti, Bob Marley, Sault and Lee “Scratch” Perry.

Like these artists, he has established himself as an individual and has made free creativity and the advancement of the Black community a focus of his artistry.

On March 24, Sinkane opened for Black Violin at the Ohio Theatre. Exuding contagious positivity, he made sure to show his former home some love during the set, saying Columbus is a great place to grow as an artist.

His set list consisted mostly of tracks off his upcoming album We Belong, set for release on April 5. It features lyrics carrying themes of unity, compassion and pride. Sinkane brought the crowd together, cultivating harmony, by standing on stage proclaiming “I love being Black” as many cheered and joined in.

“We Belong refers to us black people,” he says. “It means that we deserve to be here. We are just as worthy as everyone else. It also refers to me. I finally feel like I belong. That my purpose is clear.”

While undoubtedly groovy, in some ways his performance felt underwhelming as he stood with only his guitar and laptop, feet glued to the floor. He swayed only slightly from side to side as he sang and strummed. His laptop supplemented the recordings he needed in the absence of a live band.

However, the subdued one-man show did allow for more focus on his soulful vocals and offered a feeling of intimacy that the crowd responded to.

His performance felt vulnerable and believable in a way that could only come from looking past one’s own ego.

“This is the first time that I’ve ever toured solo,” Sinkane says. “I’m usually with a 6-piece band. It was a welcomed challenge trying to put together a solo set. I’m grateful to have been given this opportunity.”

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.