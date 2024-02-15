Q&A with Company Actor Tyler Hardwick

*This interview was edited by CityScene Media Group staff for clarity and readability*

Tyler Hardwick plays the role of PJ in musical comedy, Company.

This Tony Award-winning revival of Stephen Sondheim’s musical comedy, based on the book of the same title written by George Furth, comes to Columbus February 13-18 at the Ohio Theatre. To learn more about this classic show’s revival, CityScene editor Maisie Fitzmaurice chatted with actor Tyler Hardwick, who plays the role of PJ in the show.

Q: Who do you think this story will appeal to? What do you hope the audience takes away from the performance?

A: I think different things for different people. Millennials’ circumstances might really relate to the lead character, but there are so many different types of characters in the story. Different relationships where people can take different things and everybody can relate. Whether it be everyone’s just laughing, having a good time, or getting to sit back and enjoy some iconic music, or really get tugged into the story with the lead character’s journey, either way it’s amazing.

Q: Why do you think Millennials will connect with the main character?

A: The story revolves around the main character turning 35 and (she) is at a point in her life where the societal pressures are telling her to have a baby or get married, get tied down, and all of what ensues.

Britney Coleman as Bobbie, Jacob Dickey as Andy, David Socolar as Theo and Tyler Hardwick as PJ in the North American Tour of COMPANY. Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

Q: As a New Yorker yourself, what has it been like playing the role of PJ, a New Yorker?

A: I get to come in and command the space, walk our lead character through a journey in New York, I get to represent New York in this number. PJ is a man of New York and has all these different types of relationships and people in his life, and I think that’s my life as well, so I definitely connect to my character in that way. Seeing different cities and different places throughout the country react to it has also been really cool.

Q: What have you enjoyed most about your experience bringing this show on tour?

A: It’s really nice to see everybody’s different comedy chops. We’re definitely having just as much fun backstage as we are on stage. We only had four weeks or five weeks to rehearse and had to be on top of our game every day. Luckily, we had leaders who created a very open space for us to feel comfortable with and I think that resulted in us learning very, very quickly.

Britney Coleman as Bobbie (center) and the North American Tour of COMPANY. Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

Q: What impact does the set have on the production and the story?

A: I mean, Bunny Christie literally won a Tony for that set. The set is constantly moving and the perspective is always getting smaller and bigger and smaller and bigger. It’s essentially dwindling down to the main point of what is the lead character going to choose at the end of the story.

Q: What about the music?

Stephen Sondheim is the musical theatre writer of our generation. One of the songs that I sang is called “Another 100 People,” and it’s one of the most famous musical theater songs; (it’s) very, very popular, very well known. The music is complex and catchy and textured; it is the greatest. It’s definitely an amazing journey to go on that ride.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.