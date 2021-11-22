OSU football stars giving back at Feed the Need

Amy Shamblen

When they're not giving it their all on the field, Columbus's top athletes and superstars show up to give back.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson and OSU cornerback Denzel Burke will be among the many other community leaders serving 4,000 free turkey dinners to those in need at TownHall today, Monday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

This year’s event will be the inaugural Feed the Need in Columbus, while Townhall’s original Cleveland location will hold its ninth annual event on Tuesday.

"TownHall has hosted Feed The Need for the last eight years and is proud to continue supporting the local community," says TownHall owner Bobby George. "This event is the highlight of our year."

Over 35,000 meals have been distributed in past years at the Cleveland Feed The Need event by Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward, UFC champ Stipe Miocic, Myles Garrett, Dwyane Wade and other pro stars. Mayfield and his wife, Emily, are expected to attend this year.

This year, TownHall is furthering its efforts to support the community by launching an outerwear upcycling program. TownHall and their sister restaurant Rebol are collecting gently used hats, scarves, sweaters, mittens and jackets that will be professionally cleaned by their drycleaning partner DO Summers, then distributed to those in need during Feed The Need.

Donations can be made by dropping off at either location or downloading their co-branded app (TownHall+Rebol) and selecting curbside dropoff. A member of their team will come and collect the donation. Everyone that donates will also receive a free organic coffee or bone broth.

"Every year, we strive to make this event more impactful. We're able to do that thanks to our partnerships with local homeless shelters, especially St. Augustine," says George.

For more information, visit townhallfeedtheneed.com.