Ohio Star Ball celebrates 43 years of ballroom dancing competition

Celebrating 43 years, the Ohio Star Ball returns to central Ohio next week.

Billed as the largest ballroom dancing event in North America, the event will run Nov. 16-21 featuring ballroom competition that draws thousands of the best professional, amateur and youth competitors.

“With 2020 causing the event to be canceled, dancers across the state of Ohio and the entire country are thrilled to be able to compete again! Along with the incredible dancing, I believe there is a wonderful story of determination to ballroom dance again, especially at this year's Ohio Star Ball,” says Bill Sparks, the event coordinator of the competition.

Highlights for this year’s event include:

The Regency Ballroom in downtown hosts the country's largest student and teachers competitions. “This is like what they show on Dancing with the Stars,” Sparks says.

Battelle Hall will have one of the largest junior events dancing with their dance partners.

The Union Grand Ballroom will have more than 800 college students competing against students from a rival university

The Ohio Star Ball began as a one-day showcase and is now a 6-day event with 70 judges, three chairmen, three emcees and two DJs, according to its website.

In addition, Motion Capture Dance will offer online video streamings of evening events on Nov. 19-20.

For ticket and schedule information visit www.ohiostarball.com.