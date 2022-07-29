New Food Trucks Coming to Columbus Commons

× Expand Tyler Kirkendall

The Columbus Commons Food Truck Court is continuing in August with two new options to satisfy your lunch hour cravings.

Every Thursday, you can take a walk through the bustling streets of Downtown Columbus and arrive at the beautiful Columbus Commons, where you will be greeted by a line of diverse food trucks ready to serve you.

Whether you want to take your culinary vacation to Nigeria, Korea or the Mediterranean, there will surely be an option you'll love.

"Food Truck Food Court at Columbus Commons has been happening for more than 10 years now, but a mix of season-long and rotating trucks means there’s always something new to try," says Ashley Myers, director of the Columbus Commons. "We’re lucky to have great local food trucks serving up such unique and delicious culinary experiences every Thursday."

Food Truck Thursdays has six trucks that stay consistent in their lineup all summer, which include:

Aloha ‘Aina, which serve Hawaiian specialties such as pineapple buns.

Cupzilla Korean Barbeque, which serve cups of Korean-style rice, noodles and meats.

Fettty’s Street Food, which serve Thai, Indian and South African street foods.

Fork in Niegria, which serve authentic Nigerian rice, meat, vegetables and sauces.

Paddy Wagon, which serve law-enforcement themed American classics.

Tyler Kirkendall Paddy Wagon Columbus Commons Food Trucks

Pitabilities, which pack pitas with fresh Mediterranean food.

Mya’s Fried Chicken, which serve chicken tenders and sandwiches.

The Roadster Food Truck will be joining the lineup in August. Its menu has some exciting indulgent options, such as a fried mozzarella burger and a triple smashed burger. It will be whipping up fair-style favorites with a Lebanese twist. Food is served out of a unique repurposed school bus that you won’t soon forget.

There will be a new eighth option as well, which has not yet been announced.

The Columbus Commons is the perfect location to sit under a shady umbrella in their seating area or out on a blanket in the greenspace. There is always something going on at the park.

"I see a lot of familiar faces making the trek from their Downtown offices out to the Commons each week; it’s become a Thursday tradition," Myers says. "We’ve usually got a local musician playing and the free carousel is spinning, so it’s a great excuse to get some fresh air and try a new food truck."

The relaxing space is perfect for soaking up the sun and people watching. The city’s sounds bounce off nearby buildings to remind visitors that they are in a thriving urban area, despite the tranquil ambiance of the commons.

When you've finished your meal, you can turn around and stop at our 2022 Best Hometown Product Best of the ‘Bus winner, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, located right on the edge of the commons.

If you feel that you just can't get enough food truck action in your life, enter to win tickets to the Columbus Food truck Festival here.

Tyler Kirkendall is an assistant edtor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.