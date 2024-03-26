Nationwide Children's announces plans to expand therapy dog program

Click here to read more about Canine Companions and the benefits of service and therapy dogs

Nationwide Children’s Hospital patient, Macie Taylor, who has Cerebral Palsy, underwent surgery this year that left her with mobility challenges that required physical therapy. At eight years old, she has already endured more medical challenges than most kids, but the caring hospital staff has been there to encourage her every step of the way.

There is one staff member in particular she has grown very fond of: the facility’s therapy dog Beck. Beck encourages her during physical therapy treatments and keeps her in good spirits. Her family believes the support Beck offers helped her regain strength and make great progress in her recovery.

Taylor is one of many kids who has benefitted from working with the hospital’s therapy dogs which is why Children’s is expanding its therapy dog program, Butterfly Paws.

To celebrate, Children’s recently unveiled its Canine Corner on the first floor of the hospital, a special area dedicated to the hospital’s amazing therapy dogs with an ‘animal friends’ statue modeled after charitable donor Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s dogs Gus and Junebug.

Nationwide currently has three facility therapy dogs – Hud II, Boltz, and Beck – as well as eight other volunteer therapy dogs, all of which have been certified and are brought in by their owners/handlers.

Working with Canine Companions, an organization that raises, trains and places service dogs, Children’s hopes to expand the Butterfly Paws program to include 10 facility dogs and 70 therapy dogs. This initiative will help support the emotional well-being of patients and staff as well as promote healing and ultimately strong recovery journeys for many.

