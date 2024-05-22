Memorial Day Celebrations in Columbus

Officially summer begins Thursday, June 20, but unofficially, it kicks off Memorial Day Weekend. Memorial Day is both a day of celebration and remembrance, and with it comes a weekend full of ways to commemorate those who have served our country. Spend this weekend celebrating the summer while honoring those who have devoted their lives to their country with these patriotic festivities.

National Veterans Memorial and Museum

2535 N. High St.

Columbus proudly hosts the outstanding National Veterans Memorial and Museum (NVMM), committed to honoring veterans and their families from every era of conflict and branch of service. On Memorial Day, NVMM not only provides free admission but also features exceptional programming to pay tribute to our nation's heroes.

Community Events

Westerville Field of Heroes & 5K

May 24-27

Westerville Sports Complex

Throughout the weekend, Westerville honors troops a weekend of activities and a moving flag display. Westerville Sports Complex lines its field with 3,000 American flags, on view through the entire weekend. Additionally, the event features free concerts, ceremonies and more. On Sunday, the Field of Heroes 5K kicks off, where participants can enjoy a scenic course that finishes among the thousands of flags.

Grandview Heights Memorial Parade

May 25, 10 a.m.

Grandview Heights

Head to Grandview for a patriotic parade that begins on First Ave. and Cambridge Blvd. and travels onto First Ave. and Oxley Rd. Road closures will begin at 9:45 and will continue throughout the parade.

UACA Memorial Day Run

May 27, 8:30 a.m.

UA Fire Station #72

This year marks the 52nd UACA Memorial Day Run, which includes both a 5k and 1 mile course. All proceeds go to UACA, and participants will receive an official UACA Memorial Day Run shirt and medal.

Grove City Memorial Day Parade & Service

May 24, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

American Legion Paschall Post 164 will host the Memorial Day Parade, which starts at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church travels through the Town Center to end at the Grove City Cemetery. Following the parade will be the Memorial Day Service at the cemetery.

Dublin's Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

May 27, 11 a.m.

Grounds of Remembrance in Dublin Veterans Park

This celebration includes a procession through Historic Dublin which includes wreath-throwing ceremony at the Bridge Street bridge, leading into a Memorial Day ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at Grounds of Remembrance in Dublin Veterans Park.

Memorial Day Fun Facts

3.5 Million people are expected to travel by plane over Memorial Day weekend.

Waterloo, New York is the official birthplace of Memorial Day.

818 hot dogs are eaten per second from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

The longest running Memorial Day parade takes place in Ironton, southern Ohio. The town has hosted this parade since 1868.

Congress established a National Moment of Remembrance, where Americans are to take a minute-long silence at 3 p.m. in an act of unity throughout the nation.

Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday of May was formerly known as Decoration Day and commemorates all men and women who have died in military service for the United States.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.