Worthington Chamber Orchestra relaunches independently

Since 2013, the Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center (MAC) has sponsored and been home to the McConnell Arts Center Chamber Orchestra. After a successful nine years, the Orchestra is ready to stand without the aid of the MAC and will accordingly relaunch as the Worthington Chamber Orchestra on May 1.

The Orchestra's new logo

Standing as an independent entity gives the Orchestra more freedom to pursue new opportunities and explore partnerships in other parts of the community.

Antoine T. Clarke, artistic and music director for the Orchestra, says he is looking forward to leading the orchestra into its next chapter.

“We have exciting big plans for collaborations and new works,” he says.

The MAC is also excited for the Orchestra’s relaunch. This isn’t the first time the MAC has helped a small arts group grow to a point where it’s able to stand on its own. Its music showcase, Songs at the Center, began filming on stage at the MAC in 2015 and is now the fastest-growing PBS television show, showing in more than 300 markets.

“We’re very proud to have served as the host for Antoine and the Chamber Orchestra over the past nine years,” Erin Blue, executive director of the MAC, says.

The MAC will continue to financially support the Orchestra over the next year, and the group will still utilize the MAC’s ticketing services.

“We’re excited to see how Antoine is able to grow the Orchestra and bring it to new audiences and venues,” Blue says.

Credits to Ian Chiofolo

The Orchestra’s 2021-2022 concert season aims to highlight its monumental nine years in the Worthington community with three concerts: Fortified by the Elements, Forged in the Heavens and Fused by Rhythm. The performances feature readings by award-winning poet and Worthington native Jennifer Hambrick, as well as multiple acclaimed guest soloists.

The final performance of the Orchestra’s 2021-2022 season, where it will also make its independent debut, will take place on May 1 at 3 p.m. at the MAC. Tickets can be purchased here.

Megan Roth is a senior editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mroth@cityscenemediagroup.com.