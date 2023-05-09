May is Golf Month in Dublin

Photo by Billy Horschel

Officials of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday announced that the Tournament has accepted the entry of four-time major championship winner and three-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy to compete in the 2023 Memorial Tournament.

Joining McIlroy in the 48th edition of the prestigious invitational hosted by golfing legend Jack Nicklaus will be fellow Workday brand ambassadors Matt Kuchar, winner of the 2013 Memorial Tournament, Matt Fitzpatrick, the reigning U.S. Open champion, and Brandt Snedeker, the 2012 FedExCup champion.

These latest commitments strengthen the Memorial’s world-class field that now features five of the top-10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking: THE PLAYERS Championship winner Scottie Scheffler (2), McIlroy (3), two-time Memorial winner Patrick Cantlay (4), Xander Schauffele (5), and Fitzpatrick (7).

The Memorial Tournament runs May 29–June 4 at the world-renowned Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin.