Leap Day in Columbus

Our calendars are graced every four years with a special surprise – one extra day in February. Leap day has finally come, so jump to the occasion with some fun ways to celebrate the occasion around town.

Hop into nature:

Leapin’ Lantern Stroll at Sharon Woods: Hop over to this Westerville Metro Park for a scenic lantern-lit hike. From 6:30 to 7:30, grab a provided lantern and spend your extra day enjoying nature with a self-guided tour. Click here for details.

LEAP Year at Battelle Darby Creek: Battelle Darby Creek’s Nature Center is hosting a special educational event leap day to teach families about nature’s biggest jumpers. From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., learn about the creatures that hop through your local parks, and take a stroll after to see if you can spot them on their favorite day. More info here.

Take time to taste:

Leap into the barrel with Jackie O's: World of Beer is celebrating the extra day with tasty barrel-aged beers from Jackie O's. Stop by and chat with Jackie O's partners about these select beers throughout the day. Learn more here.

Frog's Leap "Leap Year" Tasting: Is there a better way to spend a bonus day than by sipping wine? Annie's Wine Cottage is hosting a tasting from the iconic Napa Valley winery, Frog's Leap, featuring samples of some of their delicious options. Details here.

Keep things cinematic:

3rd Quadrennial Leap Day in Grandview: 30 Rock fans know that leap day is a day that’s meant to be celebrated, even if it is a made-for-tv holiday. Honor the day accordingly by stopping by Grandview Theater from 5-7 p.m. for themed cocktails, treats and a screening of the famous “Leap Day” 30 Rock episode. Learn more here.

Leap Year Screening at The Oak & Brazen Wine Company: Looking to fill your extra hours with a guilty pleasure rom-com? Stop by The Oak & Brazen Wine Company at 4:30 for appetizers and drinks. Then head over to the Strand Theatre at 6:30 for a special screening of Leap Year, the 2010 flick featuring Amy Adams and Matthew Goode. Get tickets here.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.