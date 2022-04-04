Lancaster Festival announces headliners Rick Springfield and Lady A

Courtesy of Rick Springfield Rick Springfield

Lady A and Rick Springfield will headline the 2022 Lancaster Festival, the event announced Monday.

Lady A will perform with the Lancaster Festival Orchestra and serve as the grand finale act of the 10-day festival on Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m. on the Wendel Concert Stage.

Rick Springfield performs on Saturday, July 23 at 8 p.m. to kick off performances on the Wendel Concert Stage alongside the Lancaster Festival Orchestra.

Other performances throughout the week will include Elton Rohn: the Premier Elton John Tribute Show (July 27 at 7:30 p.m.) and Monday Night Jazz with The Byron Stripling Band and Friends (July 25 at 8 p.m.).

Opening night on Thursday, July 21 will feature Bravo Beethoven with the Lancaster Festival Orchestra at St. Mary Church at 8 p.m.

Café concerts are held throughout the week at the Cheers Chalet. The first concert, on Friday, July 23 at 3 p.m., is Sizzling Sounds of Cuba featuring Cuban piano sensation Aldo Lopez Gavilan. Other performers include Serenade For Strings (July 25), Bach’s of Chocolates (July 27) and Stephanie and Friends (July 29).

A Chamber Music Theatre event will take place Tuesday, July 26. Beethoven: Torment and Triumph, exploring the life and love of Beethoven, will be performed at The Tree Church at 7 p.m.

The Festival Fair Day is set for Saturday, July 23 at the Fairfield County Fairground from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is free for kids and $5 for adults.

Major Arts for Minors is a free series throughout the week hosted by the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio. Opportunities include Watercolor Feather Project, a two-day workshop on Monday, July 25 and Tuesday, July 26; Holly’s Harps (Wednesday, July 27); Victoria Players Children’s Theater (Wednesday, July 27); and Drum Circle with Lawrence Greene (Friday, July 29).

Family Night: A Musical Zoo! with the Lancaster Festival Orchestra is planned for Thursday, July 28 at The Tree Church.

Tickets can be purchased and reservations can be made on the Lancaster Festival website.

Claire Miller is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at cmiller@cityscenemediagroup.com.