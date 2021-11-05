Jurassic Quest to appear at Ohio Expo Center this winter

Courtesy of Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest, a photorealistic dinosaur exhibit with over 100 life-like dinosaurs, will be at the Ohio Expo Center Jan. 28-30.

Jurassic Quest’s indoor family “edutainment” show includes dinosaur-themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a “Triceratots” soft play area, bounce houses, inflatable attractions (socks required), and photo opportunities. Families can walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods to see the dinos that ruled on land, and “deep dive” into the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit to come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon.

The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth billions of years ago.

Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how dinosaurs were understood to be and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.

Tickets start at $19 at www.jurassicquest.com or on-site and include a 100% ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount. Tickets are for a timed arrival window and advance ticket purchase is strongly encouraged.

General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities and dinosaur shows.