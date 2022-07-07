Hot air balloon festivals in and around Ohio

× Expand Courtesy of Discover Lancaster Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival

Hot air balloon festivals are a magnificent spectacle for all ages. Whether balloons are sent off in the early morning before a festive summer day or light up the skies after dusk, there are many options throughout Ohio annually. Most celebrations include games and activities to keep up the fun going for the whole weekend.

Whether you’re in the air or on the ground, expect a sky filled with colorful patterns and creative designs. Here are some great hot air balloon events in and around Ohio.

All Ohio Balloon Fest

Marysville has hosted the All Ohio Balloon Fest since 1975, offering family fun across multiple days. This year’s festival takes place Aug. 12-14. A Kidz City area will be set up on Friday and Saturday with a balloon artist, obstacle course, slides and a bounce house. Special balloons from around the world, including Yoda and Darth Vader designs from Belgium, launch daily at 6 and 9 p.m. Musical guests include Poison frontman Bret Michaels and Night Ranger.

www.allohioballoonfest.com

Courtesy of Pro Football Hall of Fame Pro Football Hall of Fame Balloon Classic

Pro Football Hall of Fame Balloon Classic

The Balloon Classic Presented by Aultman takes place at the Kent State University Stark Campus and is one of the largest annual balloon-centered gatherings in the state of Ohio. More than 130,000 spectators come and go during the three-day event. This year’s classic runs July 29-31 with a total of five launches, including Friday’s Night Glow evening. Saturday features fireworks, and vendors will be offering fair food throughout the weekend.

www.profootballhoffestival.com

Beyond Ohio

Courtesy of Discover Lancaster Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival

Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival

If you’re looking for more of an escape, try adventuring into Pennsylvania for the Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival. This event sees more than 30 balloons launch from Sept. 16-18. Enjoy the glow of balloons from the ground or book a ride for yourself!

www.lancasterballoonfest.com

Photo by Jamie Rhodes Kentucky Derby BalloonFest Great Balloon Race

Kentucky Derby BalloonFest Great Balloon Race

For a more novel balloon experience, a road trip to Kentucky will reward you with a competitive Hare and Hound Race. One balloon, the hare, launches first, with each subsequent balloon, the hounds, following. The hare eventually lands and lays out a large X. The hounds each attempt to drop a marker on the X, with the closest winning the event. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait for next year, as this event typically takes place in April the week before the Kentucky Derby.

www.kdf.org

