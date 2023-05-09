Hinson Amphitheater 2023 Summer Season

Courtesy of Alan Hinson

Visit www.newalbanyfoundation.org for information on purchasing tables, individual table seats and lawn seats for all Performance Series programs and the Amp Up the Arts concert.

The 2023 Performance Series debuts with Jewel on June 6, followed by Dancing in the Street Music of Motown July 20, The Power Chords Aug. 9, Imagination Movers: A Family Fall Music Fest Oct. 15.

The Community Foundation also sponsors monthly Free Family Flicks at the amphitheater. This summer’s features are Despicable Me June 20, Encanto July 25, Frozen Aug. 15 and Moana Sept. 26. New this year is a date night movie, with Tom Criuse in Top Gun scheduled for July 11. All movies are free admission with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. and movies starting at 7:30 p.m.

The annual Amp Up the Arts is a benefit for the Hinson Amphitheater. This year features Gavin DeGraw and Colbie Cailllat on September 13.

The Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater is an outdoor community concert and performance space hosting educational and cultural events in the heart of New Albany. The amphitheater hosts national and international performers, complimenting the outstanding programming offered at the adjacent Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts.

The amphitheater is located at 170 E. Dublin-Granville Rd. in New Albany.