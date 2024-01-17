Hike Your Way Through the Columbus Cold

Photo by Frank Jordan
The winter weekends may be chilly, but they don’t need to be spent hiding from the cold! Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks is providing the perfect opportunity to soak up some vitamin D while exploring new parks with friends and family.
With the 2023-2024 Metro Parks Winter Hike Series, participants can visit up to 19 different parks and can collect stamps on their Winter Hike card along the way. Those who hike 7 or more parks can even showcase their adventurous feats with a Metro Parks Winter Hike patch.
Each weekend, a new park is highlighted by the Metro Parks. Visit during the hours listed and enjoy refreshing beverages and snacks after your hikes. Here are the different destinations for January and February hikes:
January
- Saturday, January 6, 10am-1pm at Prairie Oaks
- Sunday. January 7, 10am-1pm at Walnut Woods
- Saturday, January 13, 10am- 1pm at Sharon Woods
- Sunday, January 14, 10am-1pm at Slate Run
- Saturday, January 20, 10am-1pm at Scioto Audubon
- Sunday, January 21, 10am-1pm at Rocky Fork
- Saturday, January 27, 10am-1pm at Clear Creek
- Sunday, January 28, 10am-1pm at Scioto Grove
February
- Sunday, February 4, 10am-1pm at Pickerington Ponds
- Saturday February 10, 10am-1pm at Glacier Ridge
- Sunday, February 11, 10am-1pm at Quarry Trails
- Saturday February 17, 10am-1pm at Three Creeks
Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group.