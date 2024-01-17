Hike Your Way Through the Columbus Cold

Photo by Frank Jordan

The winter weekends may be chilly, but they don’t need to be spent hiding from the cold! Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks is providing the perfect opportunity to soak up some vitamin D while exploring new parks with friends and family.

With the 2023-2024 Metro Parks Winter Hike Series, participants can visit up to 19 different parks and can collect stamps on their Winter Hike card along the way. Those who hike 7 or more parks can even showcase their adventurous feats with a Metro Parks Winter Hike patch.

Each weekend, a new park is highlighted by the Metro Parks. Visit during the hours listed and enjoy refreshing beverages and snacks after your hikes. Here are the different destinations for January and February hikes:

January

Saturday, January 6, 10am-1pm at Prairie Oaks

Sunday. January 7, 10am-1pm at Walnut Woods

Saturday, January 13, 10am- 1pm at Sharon Woods

Sunday, January 14, 10am-1pm at Slate Run

Saturday, January 20, 10am-1pm at Scioto Audubon

Sunday, January 21, 10am-1pm at Rocky Fork

Saturday, January 27, 10am-1pm at Clear Creek

Sunday, January 28, 10am-1pm at Scioto Grove

February

Sunday, February 4, 10am-1pm at Pickerington Ponds

Saturday February 10, 10am-1pm at Glacier Ridge

Sunday, February 11, 10am-1pm at Quarry Trails

Saturday February 17, 10am-1pm at Three Creeks

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.