Franklin Park Conservatory hosts weekend celebrations for Pollinator Palooza

Get ready for a weekend of summer activities, live music and food trucks at the Franklin Park Conservatory on June 22.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the conservatory will host the Pollinator Palooza to celebrate National Pollinator Week. The palooza is free to the public and offers plenty of educational activities to keep the whole family engaged.

The event will be held on Franklin Park S. between Fairwood Ave. and Rhoads Ave. Available to the public is the culinary gardens, rose pavilion, berry house, apiary and 40 of the community gardens.

National Pollinator Week brings awareness to the health benefits pollinators such as bees provide and serves as a reminder to continue protecting the environment. The last week of June was dedicated to pollinators in 2006 and has been a time of annual recognition since.

Pollinators play a key role in the health of the environment since flowering plants need them to reproduce. Flowering plants produce much of the food we consume, so without plentiful pollinators, there wouldn’t be enough food for humans and animals.

Some of the more common pollinators that can be seen throughout Columbus are butterflies, bees and birds. Without these pollinators, many of the beautiful blooming flowers showcased at the conservatory and around the community wouldn’t be able to survive or reproduce.

From garden tours to crafts and live music, the day is packed with opportunities to learn about local pollinators and spend time with family in the process. Sponsored by the Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Community Garden Campus, expect an eventful day of entertainment and opportunities to learn.

Event Schedule

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Fair & Activities: Crafts, activities and games will be available for participants at available pollinator booths and sponsors.

Food Demonstration: Led by the Conservatory’s Culinary & Sustainability Educator, Heather Bell presents tasty foods made from ingredients grown with the help of pollinators.

Live Critters: The Bugman and For All Species will be providing an opportunity to observe local wildlife and pollinators.

Franklin Park Conservatory Vendors: There will be booths such as the Info Table, Nature School, Teen Corps, Growing to Green, Community Art and Flutter Run Registration, FPC Horticulture and much more.

Watercolor Painting: From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be an outdoor painting session with limited supplies available. For anyone wanting to ensure their participation, there is an option to bring personal watercolors and painting supplies.

Live music with Greg Greyson: Greg Greyson will be performing live jazz and rock music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Food trucks: Food from Tortilla, Pitabilities, Burgers on the Boulevard and Too Good Eats will be available between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Raffle: Enter a raffle to win Franklin Park Conservatory tickets, a blown glass hummingbird feeder and more by completing the scavenger hunt.

Amber Phipps is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at aphipps@cityscenemediagroup.com.