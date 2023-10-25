Franklin Park Conservatory Autumn Festivities Return

Tired of plain old Halloween string lights? If so, you’ll want to head to the Franklin Park Conservatory this weekend for its annual events, Harvest Blooms and Pumpkins Aglow.

From Day…

If you’re looking for a daytime autumn-themed activity, arrive at the conservatory during regular business hours for Harvest Blooms.

Each year during this event, the conservatory grounds are transformed into a fall lover’s dream.

Visitors can enjoy all the colors of the season with displays of mums, cabbages, a giant cornucopia and, of course, thousands of pumpkins. With pumpkins hanging from the trees and even houses made of pumpkins, everyone’s favorite gourd is on display as far as the eye can see.

The conservatory horticulturist will let you know what colors to look for that week as the foliage changes hues while preparing for winter.

This weekend is also your last chance to attend the Hot Shop’s most popular class: making your own glass pumpkin.

…To Night

Pumpkins Aglow is held in the evening and is sure to be a Halloween-themed night of fun and fright for the whole family. Along with the daytime decor of Harvest Blooms, this event includes hundreds of artist-carved jack-o-lanterns, a gorgeous handmade glass pumpkin patch, a pumpkin light show, skeletons tending to the gardens, foggy creeks, big decorative spiders and even an alien invasion.

Pumpkins Aglow isn’t comparable to a typical haunted house or maze, but you may be surprised to find some hidden ghost friends along the way waiting to be discovered.

Live acts include a witch flying on her broomstick and a long-legged spider stilt-walker. Attendees can also choose to participate in making spooky sand art or spider spin art or grab a drink at the spooky bar where both alcoholic and

non-alcoholic drinks will be available.

Food vendors Charlie’s Kettle Corn, Pitabilities and Tortilla Street Food, along with the conservatory’s own food truck and Garden Café, will be present to feed the hungry beast within.

Pumpkins Aglow is open from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday, and 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There’s no need to show up early, as the conservatory closes at 4 p.m. and stays closed until it reopens an hour later for the festivities.

The conservatory does recommend reserving tickets through their website, www.fpconservatory.org, ahead of time for this popular attraction.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com