2021 central Ohio fireworks round-up

Send any additional July 4 events to srobinson@cityscenemediagroup.com!
Dublin
July 3
11 a.m.: Independence Day Parade
Downtown Dublin
9:50 p.m.: Dublin Evening Celebration and Fireworks
Dublin Coffman High School, 6780 Coffman Rd.
Gahanna
July 3
10 p.m.: Fireworks
Gahanna Municipal Golf Course, 220 Old Ridenour Rd.
July 4
1 p.m.: Lions Club annual Independence Day Parade
Clark Hall, 366-380 Granville St.
Grove City
July 2
9:50 p.m.: Grove City’s Fourth of July Fireworks
Murfin Fields, 4570 Haughn Rd.
Hilliard
July 3
9 a.m.: Fourth of July Freedom Fest & Parade
TBD: Fireworks
Franklin County Fairgrounds
Marble Cliff
July 4
7 p.m.: Marble Cliff July 4th Celebration
Faith Hope Love House of Prayer, 4983 Postlewaite Rd.
New Albany
July 3
11 a.m.: Independence Day Parade
Starts at New Albany Primary School, 87 N. High St., and ends at Church of the Resurrection, 6300 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
6-9:45 p.m.: Independence Day Festival
New Albany Middle School, 6600 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
Pickerington
July 2
10 p.m.: Fireworks
Pickerington High School Central, 300 Opportunity Way
July 3
10 a.m.: July 4th Celebration Parade
Parade route: north on Lockville Road past Victory Park; west on Columbus Street through Olde Pickerington Village; south on Hill Road; ending at Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High School.
Reynoldsburg
July 2
6:30 p.m.: Independence Day Celebration
9:45 p.m.: Fireworks
Civic Park, 6800 Daugherty Dr.
July 3
10 a.m.: 4th of July Parade
Parade route: North from 1657 Rosehill Rd., east on Main Street, south on Haft Drive, north on Davidson Drive.
Upper Arlington
July 4
9 a.m.: Parade
Northwest Boulevard
5:30 p.m.: Party in the Park – We’re Back & We’re 4thin’ for Good!
10 p.m.: Fireworks
2070 Northam Rd.
Westerville
July 3
5-10 p.m.: Concerts and activities
10 p.m.: Fireworks
Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.
Worthington
July 4
10 p.m.: Worthington’s Fourth of July fireworks
Thomas Worthington High School, 300 W. Dublin Granville Rd.
Bre Offenberger is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.