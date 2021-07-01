2021 central Ohio fireworks round-up

Send any additional July 4 events to srobinson@cityscenemediagroup.com!

Dublin

July 3

11 a.m.: Independence Day Parade

Downtown Dublin

9:50 p.m.: Dublin Evening Celebration and Fireworks

Dublin Coffman High School, 6780 Coffman Rd.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Gahanna

July 3

10 p.m.: Fireworks

Gahanna Municipal Golf Course, 220 Old Ridenour Rd.

July 4

1 p.m.: Lions Club annual Independence Day Parade

Clark Hall, 366-380 Granville St.

www.gahanna.gov

Grove City

July 2

9:50 p.m.: Grove City’s Fourth of July Fireworks

Murfin Fields, 4570 Haughn Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Hilliard

July 3

9 a.m.: Fourth of July Freedom Fest & Parade

TBD: Fireworks

Franklin County Fairgrounds

www.hilliardohio.gov

Marble Cliff

July 4

7 p.m.: Marble Cliff July 4th Celebration

Faith Hope Love House of Prayer, 4983 Postlewaite Rd.

www.happeningnext.com

New Albany

July 3

11 a.m.: Independence Day Parade

Starts at New Albany Primary School, 87 N. High St., and ends at Church of the Resurrection, 6300 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

6-9:45 p.m.: Independence Day Festival

New Albany Middle School, 6600 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanychamber.com

Pickerington

July 2

10 p.m.: Fireworks

Pickerington High School Central, 300 Opportunity Way

July 3

10 a.m.: July 4th Celebration Parade

Parade route: north on Lockville Road past Victory Park; west on Columbus Street through Olde Pickerington Village; south on Hill Road; ending at Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High School.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Reynoldsburg

July 2

6:30 p.m.: Independence Day Celebration

9:45 p.m.: Fireworks

Civic Park, 6800 Daugherty Dr.

July 3

10 a.m.: 4th of July Parade

Parade route: North from 1657 Rosehill Rd., east on Main Street, south on Haft Drive, north on Davidson Drive.

ci.reynoldsburg.oh.us

Upper Arlington

July 4

9 a.m.: Parade

Northwest Boulevard

5:30 p.m.: Party in the Park – We’re Back & We’re 4thin’ for Good!

10 p.m.: Fireworks

2070 Northam Rd.

www.directors1933uaca.org

Westerville

July 3

5-10 p.m.: Concerts and activities

10 p.m.: Fireworks

Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westerville.org

Worthington

July 4

10 p.m.: Worthington’s Fourth of July fireworks

Thomas Worthington High School, 300 W. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.worthington.org

Bre Offenberger is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.