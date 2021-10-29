Fifth year of Buckeye Country Superfest slated for 2022

Luke Combs will headline the return of Buckeye Country Superfest in 2022.

On Saturday, July 23, Combs will be joined by 2021 Country Breakout Awards “Independent Artist of the Year” Cody Jinks, singer/songwriter Zach Bryan, Kameron Marlowe and Morgan Wade at Ohio Stadium.

2022 will mark the fifth year Ohio Stadium opens its gates for Buckeye Country Superfest. A crowd of 55,402 country music fans attended the last Superfest in 2019, setting a single day attendance record for the festival.

Headlining the festival for the first time, Combs is a multi-platinum, award-winning artist from Asheville, NC. Combs was recently honored as one of CMT's 2021 "Artists of the Year” and is nominated for two awards at the 2021 American Music Awards: Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Country Song. He also received nominations in three categories at the 55th Annual CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year for "Forever After All.”

A 5x ACM, 3x CMA and 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs is known for his electric concerts, having performed sold-out shows across the world.

Cody Jinks first emerged as a solo artist in the mid-2000s and he has steadily advanced from playing nearly-empty bar rooms to independently building a dedicated following. The festival will be the first stadium performance of Jinks’ career.

Zach Bryan is a singer/songwriter from Oologah, Oklahoma, proud of his small-town roots and whose music is fueled by a desire to stay true to himself. His success is found in his raspy voice: a mix of classic folk melody and outlaw country with a raw edge that cuts to the bone.

With more than 165 million on-demand streams, believers at country radio and the support of more than a dozen digital tastemakers – Spotify, Amazon Music and Pandora among them – Kameron Marlowe has exploded onto the country scene.

Morgan Wade remains connected to the roots that raised her in Floyd, Virginia, combining bluegrass with pop and punk to create her own unique sound. She released her debut album, Reckless, in March.

Tickets start at $39.99 and go on sale Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.com or the Schottenstein Center Ticket Office.