Fiddler on the Roof wows on first night at Palace Theatre

The Palace Theatre was packed for opening night of Fiddler on the Roof Tuesday and for good reason; the award-winning Broadway production is in Columbus this week only.

Fiddler on the Roof runs through Sunday, Dec. 19, then the national tour moves on to its next stage.

Set in Anatevka, a village in Imperial Russia, around 1905, Fiddler on the Roof tells the story of milkman Tevye; his wife, Golde; and their five daughters with attention to themes of family, faith, love and, of course, tradition.

The rich storyline touches on a range of emotions from humor and joy to grief and fear as Tevye navigates his three oldest daughters’ choices in marriage while the village lives under the shadow of the Tsar.

The beloved musical is riveting from start to finish in this touring version led by the talent of third-season veteran Yehezkel Lazarov, who commanded the stage as Tevye.

Tony-award winner Bartlett Sher directs the production, which reopened in October 2021 after an 18-month hiatus.

The choreography, created by Tony-nominated Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter and based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, is a stunning complement to the orchestration with skilled movement full of life and joy.

Production members also include Tony winners Ted Sperling (musical supervision), Michael Yeargan (set design), Catherine Zuber (costume design), Donald Holder (lighting design), and Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann (sound design).

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com, by calling the CBUSArts Ticket Center at 614-469-0939 or by visiting the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State Street).

Claire Miller is the assistant editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.