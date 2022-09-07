Festivals & Events | New Albany Walking Classic, Oktoberfest and Columbus Food and Wine Experience

Sept. 9

Patriot Day Ceremony

10:30 a.m.

National Veterans Memorial and Museum, 300 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.nationalvmm.org

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum will hold its Patriot Day Ceremony this weekend. The ceremony will honor everyone who lost their lives, first responders who rescued and refused to let anyone behind, and veterans who served again on that fateful day 21 years ago.

Sept. 9-11

Schmidt’s Columbus Oktoberfest

Ohio Expo Center/Ohio State Fairgrounds, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.columbusoktoberfest.com

The Oktoberfest is the only central Ohio Festival produced by a family business, and Schmidt’s has been around for more than 50 years. There's something for everyone, with a plethora of scrumptious food, live music, copious brews and games galore. There are beer halls, a wine garden, children’s areas, arts and crafts sections, three stages of music and more.

Sept. 10

Columbus Wine & Food Experience

1-4 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., Columbus

www.ventures.enmotive.com

This event, presented by USA Today, gives guests rich moments to taste, save and explore the culinary scene in the city from local trends to regional traditions. Guests can have VIP entry at noon which allows early access, lounge benefits, unlimited samplings and plenty of fine wine. The event opens to everyone else with a ticket at 1 p.m., and includes all the sampling and drink tasting fixings.

Sept. 11

New Albany Walking Classic

8 a.m.

Market Square, 200 Market St., New Albany

www.newalbanywalkingclassic.com

North America’s largest walking-only race returns for another year in New Albany. With the popularity continuing to increase, there are now 10K and half marathon walking options, 6.2 and 13.1 miles respectively. Participants get to walk the course, receive a sportswear pullover and can take part in a variety of activities after the race including food, drinks and awards.

Columbus Roll and Stroll 2022

8:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.crpfoundation.org

The Roll and Stroll is an event that features fun for all ages. Participants can compete in a timed 5k, ride bikes along four different trails, visit the kids' dash for children 8 years and under, or partake in the health and wellness expo. The expo features health-related vendors, food trucks and entertainment, with funds being raised for the Columbus Recreation and Parks Foundation.

