Festivals & Events | BIA Parade of Homes, North Market Wine Fest, and Short North Tour of Homes and Gardens

Sept. 15-22
BIA Parade of Homes
Thursdays-Sundays, Noon.-6 p.m.
Throughout central Ohio
The BIA Parade of Homes showcases state-of-the-art homes across central Ohio. The parade features 48 homes by 18 different builders in 20 different communities. Explore homes of every style, size and price in Columbus’ largest housing showcase event.
Sept. 16-17
North Market Wine Fest
Friday, 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m.-10 p.m.
North Market Bridge Park, 6750 Longshore St., Dublin
The North Market Wine Fest offers wines from around the world. Enjoy live music while tasting new blends and savoring the cuisine of the Bridge Park North Market. Tickets include a souvenir glass, tasting tickets and a $10 North Market gift card.
Sept. 17-18
Short North Tour of Homes and Gardens
10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Goodale Park Shelter House, 120 W. Goodale St., Columbus
Explore some of the most unique homes in the city at the Short North Tour of Homes and Gardens. The weekend kicks off Saturday with a preview party featuring music, hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and skyline views. On Sunday, attendees can embark on a self-guided tour through homes in Victorian Village, the Circles and Italian Village.
Sept. 17
Creekside Hops & Vines Fest
6-11 p.m.
Creekside Plaza, 121 Mill St., Gahanna
Enjoy a walk through Gahanna’s Creekside Park while tasting a variety of craft beers, wine and spirits. Food will be provided by Local Cantina, Barrel and Boar, and more. All proceeds for the event will benefit the local Gahanna community by funding youth scholarships.
Sept. 19
Tri-Village Taste
5-10 p.m.
The Grand Event Center, 820 Goodale Blvd., Grandview Heights
Experience the culinary expertise of local food and beverage businesses in the Tri-Village area. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste unique creations while also networking with local professionals.
Sept. 20
Taste of Dublin
5:30-8 p.m.
The Wendy's Company, 1 Dave Thomas Blvd., Dublin
Enjoy a night of sampling cuisine from Dublin businesses. Top restaurants and catering firms will provide food and drinks as attendees partake in a great networking opportunity.
