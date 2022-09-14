Festivals & Events | BIA Parade of Homes, North Market Wine Fest, and Short North Tour of Homes and Gardens

Sept. 15-22

BIA Parade of Homes

Thursdays-Sundays, Noon.-6 p.m.

Throughout central Ohio

www.biaparade.com

The BIA Parade of Homes showcases state-of-the-art homes across central Ohio. The parade features 48 homes by 18 different builders in 20 different communities. Explore homes of every style, size and price in Columbus’ largest housing showcase event.

Sept. 16-17

North Market Wine Fest

Friday, 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m.-10 p.m.

North Market Bridge Park, 6750 Longshore St., Dublin

www.northmarket.org

The North Market Wine Fest offers wines from around the world. Enjoy live music while tasting new blends and savoring the cuisine of the Bridge Park North Market. Tickets include a souvenir glass, tasting tickets and a $10 North Market gift card.

Sept. 17-18

Short North Tour of Homes and Gardens

10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Goodale Park Shelter House, 120 W. Goodale St., Columbus

www.shortnorthcivic.org

Explore some of the most unique homes in the city at the Short North Tour of Homes and Gardens. The weekend kicks off Saturday with a preview party featuring music, hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and skyline views. On Sunday, attendees can embark on a self-guided tour through homes in Victorian Village, the Circles and Italian Village.

Sept. 17

Creekside Hops & Vines Fest

6-11 p.m.

Creekside Plaza, 121 Mill St., Gahanna

www.gahanna.gov

Enjoy a walk through Gahanna’s Creekside Park while tasting a variety of craft beers, wine and spirits. Food will be provided by Local Cantina, Barrel and Boar, and more. All proceeds for the event will benefit the local Gahanna community by funding youth scholarships.

Sept. 19

Tri-Village Taste

5-10 p.m.

The Grand Event Center, 820 Goodale Blvd., Grandview Heights

www.chamberpartnership.chambermaster.com

Experience the culinary expertise of local food and beverage businesses in the Tri-Village area. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste unique creations while also networking with local professionals.

Courtesy of Lovin Dublin Taste of Dublin

Sept. 20

Taste of Dublin

5:30-8 p.m.

The Wendy's Company, 1 Dave Thomas Blvd., Dublin

www.dublinchamber.org

Enjoy a night of sampling cuisine from Dublin businesses. Top restaurants and catering firms will provide food and drinks as attendees partake in a great networking opportunity.

Read the rest of WeekendScene here.

Kobe Collins is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.