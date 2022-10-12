Festivals & Events | Boo at the Zoo, Blue Jackets Home Opener and Local Community Scare Events

Courtesy of the Columbus Blue Jackets

Oct. 14

Columbus Blue Jackets Home Opener

7 p.m.

200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.nhl.com/bluejackets

The Blue Jackets 2022-23 season is underway. Catch the Jackets this weekend at Nationwide Arena Friday night for their first home game, which is against the perennial Stanley Cup-contending Tampa Bay Lightning.

Oct. 14 - 16

Major League Pickleball Championship

880 W. Henderson Rd., Columbus

www.majorleaguepickleball.net

Watch more than 40 players across 12 major league teams compete in this three-day tournament for the chance of taking home the champion title and $100,000. Tickets are complimentary and the tournament is held at Pickle Chill, the new indoor/outdoor Pickleball arena that is set to open to the public in November.

Courtesy of the Columbus Zoo

Oct. 14-16, 21-23, 28-30

Columbus Zoo Boo at the Zoo

4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

Dress up in your best costume and visit the various attractions around the Columbus Zoo for some Halloween fun. Activities include a trick-or-treat trail with 13 stops, character meet and treats, and a Giant Pumpkin Carving display. Check out the zoo’s website for a full list of times and locations of attractions and the costume policy.

Local Community Scare Events

Communities around central Ohio are getting ready for Halloween with various community scare events that you can check out in your local community. Here are a few of our suggestions on where to get your spook on.

× Expand Courtesy of Dublin, OH Dublin Halloween Spooktacular 2021

Oct. 13, 14

Dublin Halloween Spooktacular

Thurs. 4-8 p.m., Fri. 1-5 p.m.

5200 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin

www.dublinohiousa.gov/halloween-spooktacular/

Join the more than 7,500 residents and 50 community organizations that will be at Coffman Park. Tickets must be reserved for the Trunk or Treat event but all other activities – including a straw maze, crafts and live performances – are free.

Oct. 15

New Albany Annual Trunk or Treat

3-6 p.m.

7860 Bevelhymer Rd., New Albany

www.cm.newalbanychamber.com

Catch a hay ride and see entertainers at Bevelhymer Park Saturday at this free family-friendly event. Several organizations will be set up with games and goodies for the Trunk or Treaters who stop by.

Oct. 17-19

Upper Arlington Golden Bear Scare

6-9 p.m.

1340 Fishinger Rd., Upper Arlington

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Come see “Zombie Hill” at the Smith Nature Park as a Scare Ranger shares the history and story behind how the park became haunted. Those with children younger than 10 years old are encouraged to come earlier in the night – between 6-7:30 p.m. – as the tours get scarier later in the night. The UACA will cut off the line in order to get everyone through so visitors are advised to come before 9.

Read the rest of WeekendScene here.

Rachel Karas is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rkaras@cityscenemediagroup.com.