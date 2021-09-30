Festival & Events | Fashion, horses, and hops and vines

Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Fashion Week Columbus

Various locations

www.fashionweekcolumbus.org/

Fashion Week Columbus, hosted by the Columbus Fashion Council, features a week of fashion shows and showcases by designers in the central Ohio fashion community. Various events are hosted each day throughout downtown Columbus.

Sept. 30-Oct. 24

2021 All American Quarter Horse Congress

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.quarterhorsecongress.com/

As the world’s largest single-breed horse show, this event has something for every equine enthusiast from recreational activities to competition. Special events include a trade show, a “Heroes on Horses” tribute to veterans, a super sale and much more.

Oct. 2

Columbus Hard Cider, Hard Seltzer & Doughnut Fest

2-8 p.m.

Callahan’s, 520 Park St., Columbus

www.eventbrite.com/e/columbus-hard-cider-hard-seltzer-doughnut-fest-tickets-

Featuring six bars, restaurants, hard seltzer, hard cider and 1000 free unique doughnut creations, this fest is a perfect way to spend an October Saturday.

Oct. 2

Creekside Hops & Vines

6-11 p.m.

Creekside Plaza, 121 Mill St., Gahanna

www.eventbrite.com/e/creekside-hops-vines-festival

Support the Gahanna community while enjoying popular local craft beers, wine and spirits, as well as food, live entertainment and more. All money raised directly benefits Gahanna’s youth scholarships programs and Gahanna parks.

Oct. 5

New Albany Lecture Series

7 p.m.

Virtual

www.newalbanyfoundation.org/

New Albany kicks off its lecture series with Isabel Wilkerson, best-selling author and first woman of African-American heritage to win the Pulitzer Prize in journalism. The program will be a conversation on social justice. Access to the virtual room begins at 6:45 p.m., register here.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.