Festivals & Events | Greek Festival, Obetz Zucchinifest and Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Columbus Clippers vs. Iowa Cubs

The Columbus Clippers (71-51) take on the Iowa Cubs (57-67) this week in another homestand at Huntington Park. Enjoy the sights and sounds of the ballpark with games left Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Columbus Greek Festival

Sept. 2-5

Fri. & Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun. noon-11 p.m.; Mon. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 N. High St.

A four-day celebration of Greek culture that has become a tradition for Labor Day weekend in central Ohio includes vendors with a variety of classic Greek food, pastries, coffee and the Festival Taverna, a place to gather for discussion, wine or Greek liquor, mezedes (appetizers) and live music. The festival also has performances by traditional dancers and singers and a cultural center to learn more about Greek history and culture.

Obetz Zucchinifest

Fri. 5-11 p.m.; Sat. & Sun. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Mon. noon-5 p.m.

2050 Recreation Trail, Obetz, OH 43207

Obetz Zucchinfest is all about everything zucchini. Admission is free to the family-friendly event which boasts concerts each evening and an OSU vs. Notre Dame viewing party on Saturday before Boyz II Men takes the stage at 9 pm. Find refreshments at the Zucchinifest Beer Garden. Other entertainment includes a car show, circus performances, fair rides and a parade on Sunday at 1 p.m. And, of course, the food offerings are all zucchini everything. Try dishes such as deep-fried zucchini sticks, zucchini brownie sundae, zucchini mini donuts, zucchini egg rolls and many more!

Sept. 3

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

7:30 p.m.

Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr.

The highly-anticipated season opener for No. 2 Ohio State against No. 5 Notre Dame takes place on the Buckeyes' home turf on Saturday night. The competition will mark just the seventh time the two teams have faced since 1935, making the rare matchup all the more potent for fans on both sides.

