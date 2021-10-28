Festival & Events | Trick or Treat, Browns game and All Hallows' Eve

Courtesy of Haley Phelps

Oct. 28

Trick or Treat

6-8 p.m.

www.experiencecolumbus.com

Many Columbus suburbs will be partaking in the bellowed Halloween tradition - Trick or Treat, including Grove City, New Albany, Pickerington, Westerville and more (New Albany changed its time to Sunday).

Oct. 29

Prime Social Group’s Haunted Fest

8 p.m.

Lausche Building at Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.primesocial.com

Featuring hit electric pop artists Alesso, Duke Dumont, Sigala and more, Prime Social Group’s Haunted Fest is a festive and fun way to spend this Halloween weekend.

Oct. 30

Ohio Village’s All Hallows’ Eve

5:30-9:30 p.m.

Ohio Village, 800 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.ohiohistory.org

Featuring a wide range of programming including ghost storytellings, a 19th-century masquerade party, straw mazes and much more, All Hallows’ Eve is your one-stop shop for all things Halloween this weekend. The event will feature food trucks and themed sweets to satisfy your Halloween sweet tooth as well.

Oct. 30

OSU vs. Penn State

7:30 p.m.

www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Coming in with a 4-0 record in the Big Ten Conference, the Buckeyes will take on Penn State at Ohio Stadium this Saturday. Penn State holds a 2-2 record in the conference, favoring the Buckeyes in this huge Big Ten game.

Oct. 31

Browns vs. Steelers

1 p.m.

www.clevelandbrowns.com

Coming off a win against Denver with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt filling in for Baker Mayfield, the Browns’ “next man up” mentality is working for the team this season. In its first AFC North game of the season, the Browns are favored by 3.5 points.

