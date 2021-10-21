Festival & Events | Circleville Pumpkin Show, Statehouse Haunted Tours and Ohio State 4 Miler

Photo courtesy of Circleville Pumpkin Show

Oct. 20-23

Circleville Pumpkin Show

159 E. Franklin St., Circleville

www.pumpkinshow.com

With giant pumpkin carving demonstrations, live music performances, more than five different parades, amusement rides and much more, the Pumpkin Show is a staple of fall in central Ohio.

Oct. 22-23

Statehouse Haunted Tours

Every half hour 7-9 p.m.

Map Room, The Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Sq., Columbus

www.statehouseshop.com

Walkthrough the dark chambers of the Statehouse of only the light of a conductor’s lantern and encounter figures from the past along the way. Tickets must be prepurchased.

Oct. 23

Ohio State vs. Indiana

7:30 p.m.

www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Tune in as the Buckeyes take on the Hoosiers at Indiana this Saturday. The Hoosiers are 2-4 this season, with wins against Idaho and Western Kentucky, and are 0-3 in the Big Ten Conference. The game can be watched on ABC.

Photo courtesy of Ohio State 4 Miler

Oct. 24

The Ohio State 4 Miler

10 a.m.

Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr., Columbus

www.ohiostatefourmiler.com

The Ohio State 4 Miler is your chance to “Finish on the 50” in Ohio Stadium. The largest 4-mile running and walking event in the country, the event is open to runners and walkers of all levels. Race Day Tailgate Parties will take place on the southside of Ohio Stadium, featuring vendor booths, music and more.

Oct. 24

Easton HOWLoween Pet Contest & Fall Festival

Noon-3 p.m.

Easton Town Center, 160 Easton Town Ctr., Columbus

www.eastontowncenter.com

Come out for activities for both you and your pet. HOWLoween will feature a pet costume contest in five different categories, an inflatable corn maze, pop-up pumpkin patch, caricature artist and more.

