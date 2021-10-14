Festival & Events | Pumpkins, Donut & Beer Festival and Columbus Marathon

Courtesy of Franklin Park Conservatory

Oct. 13-17, 20-24, 27-31

Pumpkins Aglow

5-9 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.fpconservatory.org/

Come out for the botanical gardens’ Halloween transformation as hundreds of glowing jack-o-lanterns and Halloween decorations line the Conservatory’s grounds. The event features live entertainment, food vendors and fall-inspired goods for sale by local artists.

Oct. 14-15

Halloween Spooktacular

Thursday, 4-8 p.m., Friday 1-5 p.m.

Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin

www.dublinohiousa.gov/

Guests of all ages are welcome at Dublin’s annual Halloween Spooktacular. The event features a Trunk or Treat Trail, Halloween-themed art exhibits and dance performances, a professional pumpkin carver, and much more.

Oct. 16

Halloween Hop

11 a.m.-1 p.m., sign up for a one-hour time slot

Graves Hall, 333 W. Tenth Ave., Columbus

www.columbusspeech.org/

The Columbus Speech & Hearing Center presents its 6th Annual Halloween Hop this Saturday. The event will feature trick-or-treating, magic shows, interactive musical performances, Halloween-themed crafts and more. Tickets for a one-hour time slot must be purchased in advance.

Courtesy of Columbus Donut & Beer Festival

Oct. 16

Donut & Beer Festival

2-7 p.m.

Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Ln., Columbus

www.donutandbeerfest.com/

With more than 20 different doughnuts and beer vendors throughout Columbus, this festival is a great way to spend an October Saturday. The festival offers four different ticket options, including a VIP package with early entry. Tickets must be prepurchased and presented upon arrival.

Courtesy of Columbus Marathon

Oct. 17

Columbus Marathon

7:30 a.m.

North Bank Park, 311 W. Long St., Columbus

www.columbusmarathon.com/

Nationwide Children’s Hospital presents the Columbus Marathon and 1/2 Marathon this Sunday. With Angel and Encore Miles dedicated to Nationwide patients, the Columbus Marathon is an easy way to stay active while supporting a great cause. Runners of all experience levels can participate and walking is welcome and encouraged.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.