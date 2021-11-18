Festivals & Events | Wildlights, Ohio State vs. Michigan State and Conservatory Aglow

Nov. 19-Jan. 2

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s Wildlights

5 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

A central Ohio holiday tradition, the Zoo’s Wildlights return this weekend. The event features millions of LED lights, animated musical light shows, camel rides, s’mores, Santa and much more.

Nov. 19

Easton’s Grand Illumination

6-9 p.m.

www.eastontowncenter.com

Celebrate the holidays at Easton this Friday. The event features live music, costumed characters and more than 2 million lights that will illuminate Easton for the season.

Nov. 20-21

Columbus Christmas Fair

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Lausche Building, Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.christmasfairartsandcrafts.com

The holiday market features 150 artists and crafters’ handcrafted items including pottery, folk art, paintings and more. The Christmas Fair is the perfect place to find memorable gifts this holiday season.

Nov. 20

Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Noon

Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr., Columbus

www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com

The Buckeyes are up against the Spartans in their last home game of the season. After a 59-31 win over Purdue last weekend, Ohio State is favored as they head into this Saturday.

Photos Courtesy of Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Garden

Nov. 20-Jan. 9

Conservatory Aglow

5-9 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.fpconservatory.org

The Conservatory undergoes its holiday transformation this weekend. The outside of the Conservatory will be illuminated by thousands of lights presented in stunning holiday displays, including a musical light show and a Gingerbread House.

