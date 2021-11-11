Festival & Events | Nikki Glaser, Veterans Day Events and Ohio State vs. Purdue

Courtesy of City of Dublin

Nov. 11

Veterans Day Ceremony

11 a.m.

Dublin Veterans Park, 77 N. High St., Dublin

www.dublinveterans.com

The Dublin Veterans Day Ceremony will feature remarks from Commander Jeff Noble, Council Member and U.S. Army veteran John Lane, music by Dublin’s John Sells Middle School students, as well as a tour of the Veterans Park’s Grounds of Remembrance and more.

Nov. 11

Veterans Day Breakfast

8:30-10:30 a.m.

Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville

www.police.westerville.org/home-police

Celebrate Veterans Day in Westerville with a pancake breakfast. Tickets are $5 per person and free to all veterans.

Nov. 12

One Night with Nikki Glaser

7 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus

www.capa.com

The host of three successful podcasts and executive producer of two TV shows, Nikki Glaser is known for her brutally honest comedy. Glaser is bringing her honest comedy to the Southern Theatre this Friday.

Nov. 12

Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals

7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.nhl.com/bluejackets

The Blue Jackets are taking on the Washington Capitals this Friday right here in Columbus. Tickets are available online and the game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Nov. 13

Ohio State vs. Purdue

3:30 p.m.

Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr., Columbus

www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Coming off a seven consecutive win streak, the Buckeyes are ready to take on the Purdue Boilermakers, who have won three of their last four games. Ohio State is on top of the Big Ten East Division and is favored to defeat the Boilermakers this week. The game will air on ABC.

Nov. 13

Chelsea Handler at the Palace Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.capa.com

Beloved comedian, actress, television host and producer Chelsea Handler is coming to Columbus on her national tour. Returning to stand up after the hiatus the pandemic presented, Handler talks about her life during the pandemic and strives to allow audiences to all share a laugh over it.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.